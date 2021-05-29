Snowfall in Vermont, downpours in Boston kick off a wet Memorial Day Weekend

Snowfall during the spring isn’t uncommon on the mountain, but late May is unusual.

The peak of Stratton Mountain was blanketed in 2 to 3 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning, canceling gondola rides, mountain biking, and yoga sessions at the Stratton Mountain Resort.

It was a rainy start to Memorial Day weekend in Boston on Saturday — and a snowy one in part of Vermont.

Andrew Kimiecik, a marketing communications specialist for the resort, said a small storm hit the mountain during the first week of May last year.

“One out-of-place storm in May isn’t always unusual, but to see one this late in the month is a pretty uncommon occurrence,” Kimiecik said.

Advertisement

Snow was still falling at the top of the mountain late Saturday afternoon, but footage from a live stream at the peak showed that it was slowing down around 5 p.m.

The gondolas will remain closed Sunday while scenic rides and the mountain biking trail will be evaluated for reopening, according to a post on the resort’s official Twitter account.

While some visitors were at the resort Saturday, the wet, chilly weather seemed to keep others away.

“The forecast before the weekend even started was calling for rain, so I think that held things back a bit,” Kimiecik said.

In Massachusetts, rain poured down across the state Saturday, dumping about 2 inches in the Boston area and eastern part of the state, the weather service said.

Minor coastal flooding could hit low-lying areas near the shore in Eastern Massachusetts late Saturday night, particularly on the North Shore, according to afternoon forecasts on the weather service’s website.

A gale warning is in effect until early Sunday morning along the Massachusetts coast, while a wind advisory is in place for Cape Cod and the islands through Saturday evening, the weather service said.

Advertisement

Rain and cool temperatures are expected in Boston throughout Sunday. Memorial Day will likely be drier, with a 59 percent chance of rain around noon in the city, with that likelihood shrinking to 39 percent by 6 p.m., the weather service said.

“Right now, it looks like there could be some morning showers that could dry out for the second half of the day on Monday,” said Rodney Chai, a meteorologist for the weather service.

Rain will likely hit Boston again late Wednesday into Thursday, along with parts of Northern New England later in the week.

But no more snow for Stratton Mountain — at least this weekend. Probably.

“It’s spring in New England,” Kimiecik said. “You’ve got to be ready for anything.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.