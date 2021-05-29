They yearn to breathe free, not pay fees

These are people who have overcome often massive hurdles to get here, navigated the hopelessly complicated, years-long immigration process, jumped through whatever hoops sometimes hostile federal authorities have asked them to. But they’ve stopped short of that final step.

Take a guess: How many green card holders do you think are eligible right now to become US citizens, but have not applied for naturalization?

It’s 9 million. Nine million people who could become fully American — who could vote, hold federal jobs, put down forever roots — but have yet to do so.

Why? Partly because we make it so hard for many of them. Getting citizenship can take more than a year, including for refugees and other immigrants who have already poured savings and years into an immigration system that thoroughly vetted them on the road to a green card. It demands time many lower wage immigrant workers do not have, to acquire English language skills and gain proficiency on a civics test most Americans would fail.

And it requires a whopping $725 per person non-refundable application fee which, in addition to being a huge burden for some, is a betrayal of what this country is supposed to be about.

First, the burden. In 1985, the citizenship application fee was $35. Adjusted for inflation, that would be just $87 today, which would be doable for just about any immigrant. But $725 is more than a week’s gross pay for someone earning $35,000 a year, and about half of non-citizens across the country earn less than that, points out Marion Davis, who authored a report on the fee for the National Partnership for New Americans, a national immigrant advocacy coalition.

“For people living paycheck to paycheck, it’s a significant cost,” Davis said.

Her report cites a 2016 study in which low income immigrants who won a lottery to receive vouchers to cover the fee sought citizenship at a rate of 78 percent, more than double the 37 percent who applied without winning the voucher.

In Massachusetts, where some 200,000 immigrants are eligible to naturalize but haven’t, local advocates say the cost is prohibitive for some. There are fee waivers for those who earn poverty wages, and for those on public assistance, but the cutoffs don’t take into account the high cost of living here.

“It is a barrier,” said Emily Reiniger, citizenship program manager at the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition. “Those just above the [waiver cutoff] have other expenses. ... We’ll get their whole application done and then we don’t hear from them again.”

The Trump administration knew what it was doing when it tried to jack up fees like these even higher last year, effectively imposing a wealth test in the hopes of keeping more of the immigrants they deplored from gaining citizenship. Naturally, the party hell bent on stopping current voters from casting ballots wants to make it harder to swear in new ones.

Those unconscionable fee hikes never went into effect, but the $725 naturalization fee is still a betrayal: We are supposed to be a country that welcomes immigrants, and values their contributions. Yet instead of funding Citizenship and Immigration Services like we’d fund any other government department that works for our common good, we ask immigrants to do it, via high fees like this one. As if they’re the only ones who benefit from their being here.

Advertisement

They’re not. Now, as ever, America needs immigrants just as much as immigrants need America. The civic and moral arguments for lowering barriers to citizenship should be enough, but there is also an economic one. As the NPNA report points out, the benefits of citizenship go both ways. Naturalized immigrants earn higher incomes, have better jobs, higher rates of homeownership, and better access to finance. They spend more. And they pay more taxes.

We want that, right? So why make it harder for them — for us — to get there?

The NPNA is pushing for legislation to temporarily waive naturalization fees — at least for essential workers and those earning less than $75,000 — which would help them reach their goal of naturalizing 2 million eligible green card holders over the next 18 months. After that, they’ve proposed reducing the fee to $50.

That’s a bargain, for all of us.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.