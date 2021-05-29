‘A lot of people have been waiting for this day’: Saturday marks end of most COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts

“It appears like 2019. You wouldn’t think there was a pandemic,” Marciante said. “I think a lot of people have been waiting for this day.”

For Damian Marciante, whose family owns Charlie’s Sandwich Shoppe in the South End, those changes meant serving a restaurant filled with customers — indoors — on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts on Saturday marked what Governor Charlie Baker has called a step toward a return to normal: the end of most of the pandemic-era restrictions that have dominated daily life for more than a year.

People who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in most settings or practice social distancing. And organizers of large outdoor gatherings, along with restaurants and other businesses, can end capacity restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.

Some rules remain in place — masks are required when people travel on buses, trains, and planes, and then they are in health care settings.

The state recommends that people not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks and remain socially distanced while in public.

The restrictions were lifted as the daily average of new cases in Massachusetts has fallen to levels not reported since September, while the average number of daily deaths is down to 7 as of May 27, the latest data available from the state.

As of Friday, the state reported nearly 3.6 million people have been fully vaccinated — more than half the state’s population.

Samuel Scarpino, an epidemiologist at Northeastern University, said in a phone interview Saturday that the state has made incredible progress with vaccinations. But he remains concerned about the threat posed by more-infectious coronavirus variants, particularly one identified recently in India.

Unvaccinated people in Massachusetts will be at high risk, he said, as well as any communities where vaccinate rates are lower than the state average. The state must continue its vaccination campaign and try to get 80 to 85 percent of the population inoculated, he said.

“It’s really important that we celebrate what we achieved, but we focus on getting people vaccinated,” Scarpino said.

On Friday, Baker signed an executive order ending the restrictions beginning Saturday, according to a statement. The same order will also end the state of emergency on June 15.

“Over the last 15 months, the residents of Massachusetts have shown an incredible amount of strength and resiliency, and we are pleased to take this step forward toward a return to normal,” Baker said in a Friday statement.

Baker announced the changes May 17, shortly after the US Centers for Disease Control issued guidance that cleared the way for people to gather indoors without masks after becoming fully vaccinated.

Bob Luz, president and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said restaurant owners are thrilled to welcome customers back inside without pandemic restrictions.

“People in the restaurant industry certainly feel like we’re going to be able to put this in the rear-view mirror starting today,” Luz said in a phone interview Saturday. “There is a strong, pent-up desire there” among customers.

On Thursday, the state launched an ad campaign timed with Saturday’s reopening, to encourage people to eat at local restaurants.

Baker will also seek to keep some other pandemic measures in place after the state of emergency ends, like clearing the way for expanded outdoor restaurant dining through the end of November.

Luz, who anticipated the economic recovery for restaurants will take years, said the association is working with state officials to make those changes permanent.

Baker, as part of the state’s pandemic response to help restaurants, had also imposed a cap on third-party delivery fees for meals, and allowed restaurants to sell cocktails as part of take-out orders. Luz said the association is working with Baker to extend those provisions.

Luz said restaurant owners looked forward to the business prospects for this year, particularly due to Baker’s decision to lift the public health restrictions earlier than planned — Baker had originally announced an Aug. 1 return to normal for much of the state.

“Because the governor lifted the order over two months early, we’re going to see a tourist season for Boston and across Massachusetts that we might not have seen [otherwise],” Luz said. “We’re very enthusiastic.”

On Saturday, what might have been the state’s biggest party day in seemingly forever coincided with weather that felt more like November than late May — by early afternoon, Boston had reached just 50 degrees, under gray skies with a cold driving rain.

But the lifted restrictions meant people could gather inside for a warm plate of comfort food and drinks, without fumbling with masks or keeping apart from one another.

Charlie’s, which had opened at 7:30 in the morning, reached capacity by 9:30 a.m. with about 30 customers seated at tables or at the counter ordering breakfast, according to Marciante, whose family bought the South End mainstay in 2017.

The restaurant, which turned to takeout service during the pandemic, had been able to partially open its dining room as Baker eased indoor restrictions, but Saturday was the first day customers could be back in at full capacity, Marciante said.

He said Charlie’s stayed afloat during the pandemic because of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, as well as a state measure making it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Another factor was the continued patronage of loyal residents, he said.

“To see the South End neighbors coming out to support us, is really encouraging... we’re really hoping for a good year,” he said.

Marciante is already looking to the future. During the pandemic, Charlie’s was able to secure a liquor license, he said. And it will start dinner service on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays evenings sometime in the next few weeks.

On Saturday morning, servers handed out menus to customers lined up at the counter, a scene that was unthinkable only a few months ago.

“It’s an amazing feeling, let me tell you,” Marciante said. “It feels so good.”

Jonathan Wiggs and Jon Chesto of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.