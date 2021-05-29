COVID testing should remain a key part of schools’ plans

The Associated Press article “COVID tests’ value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus” (Virus Notebook, May 24) asks whether we still need COVID-19 testing now that we have vaccines. Harvard’s Dr. Michael Mina reflects, “The average Joe Public is interpreting what the CDC is saying as ‘This is done. It’s over.’ ”

Vaccines are working, and testing will slow, but one place it still matters is schools. We are not out of the woods, and new variants are a real possibility. No governor wants to be in the position of closing schools again.

Last fall, schools that tested weekly proved that they could control the spread and remain open. That’s why many states plan to conduct weekly testing this fall under a free federal program. It can take as little as 5 minutes in homeroom. It’s a no-brainer.