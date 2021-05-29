COVID testing should remain a key part of schools’ plans

The Associated Press article “COVID tests’ value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus” (Virus Notebook, May 24) asks whether we still need COVID-19 testing now that we have vaccines. Harvard’s Dr. Michael Mina reflects, “The average Joe Public is interpreting what the CDC is saying as ‘This is done. It’s over.’ ”
Vaccines are working, and testing will slow, but one place it still matters is schools. We are not out of the woods, and new variants are a real possibility. No governor wants to be in the position of closing schools again.
Last fall, schools that tested weekly proved that they could control the spread and remain open. That’s why many states plan to conduct weekly testing this fall under a free federal program. It can take as little as 5 minutes in homeroom. It’s a no-brainer.
In many communities, less than half the students are in-person. As a result, even kids in the classroom have to use remote tools. No one wants that. If testing shows there’s no virus spread, parents can feel safe sending kids back, and schools can stop using Zoom.
No one knows what curveballs this virus still has in store. A comprehensive, statewide school testing program is a free, easy way to have a built-in early warning system and stay ahead of the game. Programs like Massachusetts’ pooled testing in schools are effective and should serve as a role model as the country continues on its road to recovery.
Tim Rowe
CEO
CIC Health
Cambridge
CIC Health facilitates COVID-19 testing and vaccine programs.