The school year that wasn’t — and may never be

I am a longtime teacher, with long-held convictions that “learning loss” is a myth propagated by testing companies and that grade retention results in great harm to children, particularly young children who travel with the label of failure for the rest of their schooling.

Re “In lost year, no second chances: Parents whose children struggled with remote learning want a do-over, but schools are reluctant to keep kids back now” ( Page A1, May 21 ): Bianca Vázquez Toness offers an informative article on a very difficult subject. Although I knew better than to look at the reader comments, I did venture there and saw lots of ugliness coming from both sides of the issue.

However, as the article points out, schools now face unique complications. We should all take a pause and consider whether sticking to our convictions is in the best interest of individual children, particularly those who may have zoned out of high school courses.

I wish that people who make comments would stuff their dogmas and applaud schools and parents for trying to work things out.

Susan Ohanian

Charlotte, Vt.





Bianca Vásquez Toness’s article generated almost 150 comments on BostonGlobe.com. The following is an edited sampling:

I agree that the challenges and logistics of having many kids repeat a grade are probably too great to overcome. I think it is likely that for those that do, there will still be many negative affects. It really is heartbreaking how many kids’ educations, and futures, will be affected by over a year of online learning. I know it would have been brutal for me to lose a year of in-person high school. I do think we should look into better summer school options, due to the pandemic and in general. Even if it starts next summer, another month of school or tutoring would go a long way for many kids. And in normal times, some students would really benefit from another few weeks of school, even if it was in a more casual setting. (sigma978)

Kids have been among the big losers from COVID-19 and the associated lockdown. If they are not allowed to make up for the lost time, then this might affect them for the rest of their lives. Let the kids repeat the year if they and their parents request it. (78sman3)

There are two major predictors of dropping out: truancy and retention. These parents seriously let their kids down by allowing a year of truancy. Now they want to “make up the lost year,” but retention may very well compound the damage rather than solve it. A struggling, troubled 16-year-old in middle school creates a whole set of problems other than not knowing pre-algebra. It is very hard on teachers to have kids a year or more behind grade level. We are fully expecting next year to be a nightmare. We will be teaching classes where some kids are at or above grade level and other kids have basically slept and played video games through every class meeting for a year. How are we supposed to differentiate instruction to keep our mid- and high-achieving kids on track for college and reteach an entire previous year’s curriculum? (Effrontery)

As a high school teacher, I can say that the students who decided to do the work and engage did just fine. Those who made the decision not to engage suffered. Decisions have consequences. Welcome to adulthood. (Mussibini)

I had teachers like you in high school. They were the ones who hated having any student in need of extra help. (jesnana)

The last year and a half has been unprecedented. Some students have missed more than a year of learning. And even a good summer program cannot make up for all that was lost. If parents and students are asking for the opportunity for a “do-over,” I think they should have it. Pushing kids along to a grade they are not prepared for is a recipe for failure. (hydeclub)

Not surprisingly, the most affected kids are ones with disabilities, English learners, and economically disadvantaged students. You’re telling me these kids shouldn’t repeat if requested? As for those so-called parents who didn’t make their kids sit in front of the computer, I’m betting most of them are either single parents who work or families with both parents working. What were their options? A logistical mess, yes, but not a good enough reason to capitulate and say, “Too bad, so sad.” Education builds on itself. Missing one of those educational Jenga blocks could topple the whole student. (What’sItAllAbout?)

It’s obvious that these students missed out on a lot of things in 2020-21. Academics is only part of it. Any reasonable person can look at this situation and see that it is no fault of the students for falling behind while other students may have performed just fine. Education should never be a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Each student has their own individual learning needs. Due to the extraordinary circumstances of the last year, any reasonable person would show compassion for those students who were not able to adjust to an isolating and sedentary system and allow them to learn what they didn’t learn the previous year. (UncleErnie)

It’s a logistical challenge and it requires extra effort by the system, so clearly it won’t happen. The system is run for the benefit of those who run it, not those who depend on it. (asawchuk)

