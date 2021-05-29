She feels an increasing sense of doom as coronavirus restrictions are eased

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its new indoor mask guidance on May 13, I’ve been experiencing an increasing sense of doom. I live and work in Hampden County, where, as reporter Robert Weisman pointed out, vaccine resistance runs high (“They are just not ready to give it a shot,” Page A1, May 23).

On Memorial Day weekend, when it will no longer be necessary for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in most indoor settings in Massachusetts, and when coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses will be lifted, I can predict that the roughly 66 percent of vaccine-hesitant residents of my county will forgo wearing masks indoors as well.