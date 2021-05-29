Boston fans didn’t cross the line with Kyrie Irving Friday night, and let’s keep it that way

Good. Let’s have more of the same Sunday when the Garden is full for Game 4. Boo Irving because he lied to you about staying here and quit on your team. Just as you booed Roger Clemens when he came back here with the Yankees. Just as you would let Rick Pitino have it if he ever walked through that door on Causeway Street. But “nothing extra” please.

▪ Boston fans stood tall at the Garden Friday night. They booed Kyrie Irving every time he touched the basketball. They delivered harsh chants in Kyrie’s direction. But nothing went over the line. After the big Celtics win and Irving’s subpar game, even the complex and sometimes loathsome Kyrie said, “It’s basketball. I’ve been in a few environments in my life. If it’s nothing extra, I’m cool with it.’’

Boston has great sports fans — the most knowledgeable and loyal fans in the land. Also the funniest and most sophisticated about their sports and their teams. We hate wearing the “Boston-is-racist” hair shirt, but there’s no changing the national narrative about our teams that started in the middle of the 20th century when Bill Russell was mistreated (and spoke of it, loudly and elegantly) and the Red Sox were the last major league team to integrate.

Advertisement

We are much better now than we were then, but let’s not pretend there are no racist fans anymore. Cedric Maxwell is correct when he says, “Boston does not have a patent on racism,’’ but this does not mean things don’t still happen here.

I believe Boston gets into trouble when we push back too hard on Boston-is-racist accusations. Some fans believe Kyrie made it all up. What do those folks say when Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson cite the same experiences? And what about Adam Jones, DeMarcus Cousins, David Price, and the raft of Red Sox Black players who said they heard the same stuff at Fenway a couple of years ago? Are they all lying?

Advertisement

Of course not. Stuff still happens.

It’s good to hear fans defend Boston. I believe we are better than we were. But let’s not pretend nothing ever happens here. It happens everywhere. That’s the reality. And one way to make Boston better is to acknowledge that a problem still exists.

▪ ESPN’s Spygate/Donald Trump/Arlen Specter story is just too good to be true. It sounds like a new James Bond movie. Does Quentin Tarantino get the film rights? How about Ned Beatty playing the Bob Kraft role?

▪ Not enough was made of the retirement of Adam Vinatieri. In his 24 seasons, Vinatieri kicked 18 game-winning field goals with less than a minute to play. His 45-yarder forcing overtime in the last game ever played at old Foxboro Stadium (“Snow Bowl”) is the greatest clutch kick in NFL history. In those conditions, it was like kicking an anvil through the uprights. It launched a dynasty.

▪ The New York Times’s Dave Waldstein delivered a deep dive on Major League Baseball’s 2 millionth run, on deck to be scored soon. Baseball-Reference and the Elias Sports Bureau have been going back and forth on the exact count as run No. 2 million approaches. They agree that baseball’s first run was scored in April of 1876. It took just shy of 100 years to get to 1 million, and 46 years later, we are on the verge of 2 million.

Advertisement

On May 4, 1975, the Globe’s incomparable Ray Fitzgerald dedicated a column to the drama as run No. 1 million approached. “Today’s the day, and as you can well imagine, the nation is agog,” Fitzgerald wrote.

Explaining the rules of a Tootsie Roll-sponsored contest with a $10,000 reward for a fan who could accurately predict the player and date of the millionth run, Fitz wrote, “That’s a feat roughly similar to estimating the exact number of snowflakes in Colorado.” Why can’t we get sportswriters like that?

▪ Quiz: Baseball’s original expansion franchises were the 1961 Angels and Senators (later Rangers), and the 1962 Mets and Colt .45s (later Astros). Name the player who played his entire career with those four franchises and only those four. (Answer below.)

▪ The WNBA fined ($10,000) and suspended Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller one game for body-shaming Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage during a game. Miller was trying to get a call against Cambage for one of his players and said to the ref, “Come on, she’s 300 pounds.”

Cambage, who is listed at 6 feet 8 inches, 216 pounds, went to Instagram after the game and wrote, “If there is one thing about me, it’s that I will never let a man disrespect me. Ever. Ever. Ever.”

Advertisement

She also stated that her current playing weight is 235 and that she is “very proud” of her body.

The episode raises interesting questions about crossing the line when it comes to commenting on the physiques of professional athletes. Was this regrettable incident about body-shaming or about a male coach making a comment about a female player?

It made me think of the things football coaches (Bill Parcells comes to mind) routinely say about their own players. It made me think about the cult of body-shaming that has grown about Pablo Sandoval throughout his career.

▪ Let the record show that the Cam Newton-vs.-Mac Jones debate was plastered on the front and back covers of Friday’s Boston Herald. I think I heard a word or two about it on sports radio as well. That’s on May 28 … with the Celtics and Bruins in the playoffs and the Red Sox a game out of first place. Imagine what it’s going to be like around here by Labor Day.

▪ Meet the new ice, same as the old ice: Nassau Coliseum, where the Bruins will play Games 3 and 4 of their second-round series, was home to the Islanders from 1972-2015. The Islanders won four Stanley Cup championships playing there in the early 1980s, then left for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which never worked out. The Islanders are trying to win a fifth Cup title at Nassau before moving to their new arena at Belmont Park next season.

▪ It took the Red Sox almost a third of their season to conclude that Franchy Cordero needed to go back to the minors. Cordero was hitting .179 when the Sox finally sent him to Worcester Thursday.

Advertisement

The Sox analytics guys are in love with Franchy’s power, which yielded one homer and 37 strikeouts in 102 plate appearances. His lone homer, a meaningless solo shot late in last Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia, traveled 474 feet with an exit velo of 118 m.p.h. Whee!

The Sox got Cordero when they dumped Andrew Benintendi to shed a $6 million salary. Benintendi went into the weekend hitting .285 for the Royals. Meanwhile, over in the National League, Jackie Bradley Jr. was down to .157 with the Brewers.

▪ The New York Knicks have won one playoff series in this century, and that was a forgettable 2013 first-round clash with the Celtics. Yours truly made the bonehead decision to fly to New York for Game 1 of that series the day after our post-marathon-bombing, shelter-in-place Friday. This put me in Madison Square Garden instead of at Fenway Park when David Ortiz declared, “This is our [expletive] city!”

▪ Not to get ahead of ourselves, but wouldn’t it be great if the Bruins met the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Final? Two of the Original Six, the Bruins and Leafs have met only once in Finals history, with Boston winning the Cup in five games in 1939.

▪ Help me out, please. Did Chris Bosh really have a Hall of Fame career?

▪ It hurt to read that an MIAA pitch-count rule cost Norwood sophomore Jackson Cropper a shot at a no-hitter against Millis May 17. Cropper was lifted after 6⅔ innings of no-hit ball (in a seven-inning game) because he’d reached the state limit of 115 pitches. Norwood’s Joey Steeves came on to strike out the next batter.

▪ Brock Holt (2006) and Jarrett Stidham (2015) both graduated from Stephenville HIgh School in Texas.

▪ From Rod Carew’s Twitter feed Monday: “Happy 80th birthday to Bob Dylan. I met him at a concert in Minnesota. He invited me to join him on tour, but it was in the middle of the season so I couldn’t go. Should I have gone anyway?” Dylan has a Nobel Prize, but he never hit .388.

▪ Quiz answer: Nolan Ryan.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.