Bucks sweep Heat, roll into second round

Khris Middleton had 20, Bobby Portis 13, and Jrue Holiday 11 for Milwaukee, which outscored Miami by 24 in the second half.

“Obviously, it’s a great moment for us and winning 4-0, beating the team that beat us last year, feels good,” Antetokounmpo said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Bucks-Heat rematch was a mismatch, and Milwaukee became the first team to advance in this season’s playoffs by beating Miami 120-103 on Saturday to complete a 4-0 first-round sweep. Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Bryn Forbes scored 22, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists — for Milwaukee.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn, 14 from Tyler Herro, 13 from Goran Dragic and a triple-double — 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists — from Jimmy Butler.

“We tip our hat to the Bucks’ organization,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They were a great team last year and they improved on that. Whether we were a part of that improvement or not, it’s irrelevant. They took their game collectively to another level. They beat us for a reason.”

The Heat became the second team in this playoff format to go from sweeping in the first round one year to being swept in the first round the next. The only other team to endure that was the then-New Jersey Nets, who swept New York in 2004 and lost 4-0 to Miami in 2005.

Mavericks take 2-1 lead into Game 4 against the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last matchup 118-108. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help lead LA to the victory and Luka Doncic scored 44 points in defeat for Dallas.

The Mavericks are 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2 percent from downtown, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.

The Clippers have gone 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 32-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.