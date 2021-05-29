Celtics played with emotion and physicality needed against the more talented Nets

While their odds of winning this series remain remote, the Celtics showed the type of grit and heart required for games of this magnitude. They are not the most talented team in this matchup and the only way to push the heavily favored Nets into a compelling series is to play with emotion and physicality.

After he grabbed a rebound and then was fouled under the Nets basket, Tristan Thompson looked up at the Celtics crowd and growled. He was relentless on the boards Friday, exerting the type of energy the Celtics have been searching for all season.

The Celtics 125-119 win in front of a crowd of 4,700 that tastefully booed Kyrie Irving at every opportunity verified that while it may have come too late, this team is making progress and playing the type of basketball that’s been expected for months.

They competed. They didn’t get discouraged, even after falling behind 19-4 as the Nets put on an early scoring clinic and they responded in the third and fourth quarters when Brooklyn’s superstars desperately tried to bring their team back and set up the possibility for a sweep.

Instead, this series will go beyond the minimum, turning TD Garden into a potentially raucous venue Sunday when more than 17,000 will be allowed to attend Game 4.

Tatum was magnificent after having two brutally difficult games in Brooklyn. He carried the offense, made tough shots, outplayed counterparts Kevin Durant and James Harden and was the best player on the floor, which is necessary for the Celtics to win.

“Tatum made some tough shots,” Durant said. “He didn’t get anything easy. He made shots.”

What helped Tatum was a stellar offensive game from Marcus Smart, who contributed 23 points, including a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers. The final one a 4-point play when Irving collided with him 28 feet away from the basket. Smart laid out in celebration after the basket, the Garden crowd going into a frenzy, especially with the foul on Irving.

It was a night reminiscent of the more glorious past few years of playoff games at the Garden, from Paul Pierce or Isaiah Thomas thrilling the crowd with critical baskets and Smart or Kevin Garnett or Tony Allen diving for loose balls or getting the defensive stop.

Brad Stevens said the Celtics were going to have to play with an edge to even compete with the Nets. Their Game 2 performance was putrid, as they allowed Joe Harris to score 16 points in seven first-quarter minutes, and then fell apart in the second half.

The outside focus over the past 72 hours was out the TD Garden crowd would react to Irving’s return, but inside the locker room, the Celtics focused on being the more imposing team and stop playing as if they were in awe of the Nets. It will be difficult to beat the Nets four times, but at least the Celtics proved they could beat Brooklyn at all.

They lost the previous five meetings, none of the previous games being all that close. On Friday, the Celtics responded with their best performance of the season.

“Other than Game 2, I’d say out of our last four games, we’ve had it,” said Stevens, whose team trails the series 2-1. “We’ve been pretty damn good. In the Washington game, Game 1. We talked about playing with an edge, constantly over the last two days. The competitiveness it takes to beat these guys is real. To have it on every single possession and it can’t wane.

“They demand that out of you as an opponent and our job is to meet that challenge. We did a good job of that, as we did in Game 1. We just scored it a lot better.”

Marcus Smart reacted after he drew a foul from Kyrie Irving while hitting a three-point shot. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The encouraging sign for the Celtics was that despite Harden and Durant combining for 80 points and 11 3-pointers, Boston led most of the game and was able to execute down the stretch with a couple of key defensive stops. Durant was 1-for-5 shooting in the final period and the Nets shot 36 percent.

Brooklyn has a beautiful offense when it is moving the ball and its Big Three are making shots. The Celtics had to respond Friday by grabbing every available rebound, taking advantage of Brooklyn’s lack of a capable big man and matching the Nets at the 3-point line.

They did all three and have now made this series more interesting and given themselves a confidence boost going into what should be an interesting atmosphere on Sunday.

“You can’t lay down, you can’t take a step back, you have to press forward and you have to be able to fight back,” Smart said. “This is a good win for us. Things weren’t going our way early and usually we let that snowfall. (Friday) we tried to stay as positive as we could and keep our foot on the gas pedal. We had to sacrifice our body and it was going to take everybody on the court.”

