David Pastrnak scores a hat trick as Bruins take command of Game 1 in victory over Islanders

What could be better than a David Pastrnak hat trick, an emphatic, series-opening win over the Islanders, to send them home happy? After what we have all been through?

The Bruins gave them a moment, and a memory, that will last a lifetime.

Fans returned to TD Garden on Saturday in full force, filling the building for the first time in what seemed like forever. They were eager, aching to cheer and scream and boo and bask in the fellowship that only live sports can provide.

Some 17,400 fans, hundreds of them losing their hats, reached levels of delirium not seen in this town for 14-plus months when Pastrnak finished his second career playoff hat trick in a 5-2 Bruins win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Advertisement

Bruins right winger David Pastrnak had a team staffer pluck an admired chapeau (left) he spotted after it rained down on the TD Garden ice with countless others following his hat trick in Game 1. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Pastrnak, with Taylor Hall driving to the net, fired past Ilya Sorokin’s blocker to make it 4-2 at 15:50 of the third, helping put the Bruins up, 1-0, in this second-round series. Hall added an empty-netter to seal it.

“In the warmup, it felt like 22 players playing their first NHL game,” Pastrnak said. “Everybody looking around. So many people.

“It’s a different sport with them in the building. Definitely warms your heart and reminds you why you play this sport.”

His third goal was the indelible moment, the unforgettable few minutes where the building shook and the faithful swayed. Bruce Cassidy was looking around, soaking it in.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a full house,” Cassidy said. “I think it was just a good moment to look around and see a lot of joy. … Playoff hockey, you know? That’s what it’s all about.”

David Pastrnak said he and his Bruins teammates fed off the energy of the fans at capacity TD Garden. “It’s a different sport with them in the building. Definitely warms your heart and reminds you why you play this sport,” he said. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

When Pastrnak rushed up the ice, Charlie McAvoy was at the end of a long shift. He changed off.

“I got on the bench and sat down and immediately stood back up and was giving out some tired hugs,” McAvoy said. “The building erupted. The hats going on the ice. After watching the goal, I think it was Hallsy who drove the net on that play — I don’t know if he gets a point or not, but he backs off those defensemen and gets a screen. Those plays tonight, you can look at all our goals, guys making selfless plays. That’s what you need to win.

Advertisement

“But yeah, the music after and the hats, hearing the crowd just go wild. It’s something about what’s so special about being a Boston Bruin, embodied in that moment.”

David Pastrnak's third goal of the night in Game 1 triggered a euphoric reaction from the fans. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

McAvoy, the favorite son of Long Island, had them rocking with a rocket of a slapper that made it 3-2 at 6:20 of the second, with David Krejci (three assists) getting a credited helper and Nick Ritchie (net front screen) and Connor Clifton (outlet pass) earning attaboys.

“Probably feels special to him,” Cassidy said of McAvoy, who grew up a Rangers fan in Long Beach, N.Y. “Rub it into a few of his buddies back home.”

It wasn’t a supremely challenging night for Tuukka Rask, who finished with 20 saves. He spent a lot of time watching his mates, particularly those in the top six, pound the Islanders. In total, they outshot the Isles, 40-22, and the Patrice Bergeron-led top line outshot their opponents, 17-3, at 5 on 5.

“The energy and the atmosphere, it was everything we expected and more,” Bergeron said. “Special night.

Advertisement

“It was a year of a lot of ups and downs. More downs than ups. Craziness and heartache. You could tell everyone was trying to enjoy themselves.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz, when asked what his charges didn’t do well against the Bergeron trio, offered: “Keeping them off the scoreboard.”

His netminder, Sorokin, had trouble controlling his rebounds. Pastrnak’s first two goals came from the same left-circle spot on the ice, off long rebounds. His patient power-play strike with 24 seconds left in the first, and clean-up one-timer at 11:08 of the second, were the payoffs for his linemates’ hammering of the Isles.

The Bruins’ top six so thoroughly outplayed their matchups through the first two periods that the Islanders were out-attempted, 26-2, when top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock was on the ice.

Pastrnak was a tone-setter, going after Pulock’s partner, Adam Pelech, during the first period. Pastrnak arrived at the rink wearing a suit of mostly white, the arms and legs covered in blue birds and branches and flowers. He topped his locks with a dark Fedora.

“You need to play good” wearing a getup like that, he said, but it wasn’t even his hottest look.

“It’s a boring one, compared to what I was going to wear,” he said. “Still have a couple crazy ones in the closet. Hopefully I’ll be bold enough to wear them. I love fashion. As long as I feel good, I don’t care what other people think.”

McAvoy knew the home crowd would love it.

Advertisement

“They were excited,” he said. “They were into it. They were loud. They were passionate. They were everything that makes Bruins fans so special. Really happy to get the win for them.”













Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.