Fenway Park being allowed to be full once again feels like a big step

That will have to wait.

Ideally, this paragraph would have been about a sun-splashed crowd of 37,000 cheering loudly as Nate Eovaldi fired the first pitch.

Massachusetts lifted its COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday and for the first time since the final game of the 2019 season, Fenway Park was allowed to have full capacity.

The Red Sox sold approximately 24,000 tickets for the game, according to team president Sam Kennedy, and far fewer fans were in the park because of the cold, wind, and rain.

It was 50 degrees at first pitch and people walked into the park carrying blankets and wearing winter hats.

Advertisement

Kennedy wasn’t too broken up about it. After 20 months without a full house, the game-day staff got a chance to ease into being back to normal.

“It’s kind of nice, to be honest with you, to have a bit of a dry run,” Kennedy said. “Although not dry, a wet run.”

The weather wasn’t the only factor. Kennedy has gotten a sense that some fans didn’t want to venture out into large crowds quite yet. His mother, Joanna, is one of them.

“Yes, have heard some reluctance from different demographics,” Kennedy said. “Have heard a lot of other folks say, ‘I just can’t to get to Fenway and get back to some normalcy.’ ”

Masks were not required at the ballpark, although unvaccinated fans were encouraged to wear them. Based on a walk down the first base concourse, only a few people were masked.

Concession stand workers were required to wear masks, something the Sox will evaluate over time.

Beyond that, it was a typical pre-pandemic game.

“Fenway will be the Fenway we all have known and loved,” Kennedy said. “It will be a little like stepping back into time.”

The Sox didn’t know for sure when they would be at full capacity and started their season-ticket packages for the first homestand in June.

Advertisement

So the first crowds approaching a sellout won’t be, at the earliest, until the homestand that starts June 8. The good news for the Sox is that all 10 home games against the Yankees are still to be played.

Through Friday, the Sox were 25th in the majors in attendance with an average of 6,122 fans over 28 games. The team was restricted to 12 percent capacity until May 11. The Sox’ largest home crowd before Saturday was 9,374 for the Angels on May 15.

Based on capacity, those games were considered sellouts.

As good news mounts, the lingering disappointment for the Sox is that they have not reached 85 percent of players, coaches, and staff members being vaccinated. That’s the percentage required by Major League Baseball to reduce protocols. The Sox are one of 11 teams not to reach that mark.

For a team that plays within walking distance of some of the greatest hospitals in the world, it’s embarrassing.

“It is frustrating because you’d like to be at 100 percent,” Kennedy said. “It’s really important with the situation we’re dealing with to have as many people vaccinated as possible.

“That said, you have to respect differences of opinion, thought, [and] approach to combating COVID. So we respect the individual players who have decided not to get vaccinated.

“But the honest answer is it is frustrating because I know for the coaching staff and the players who have been vaccinated, you’d like to see a relaxing of protocols across the game.”

Advertisement

The irony is that almost every Sox player has said at one point or another this season how much they enjoy having fans back in the stands after playing the shortened 2020 season in empty ballparks with a soundtrack of canned crowd noise.

That those fans are back in the seats is a product of vaccinations and people believing in medical science.

The reason Massachusetts was able to lift protocols on Saturday is that 52.9 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, the highest rate in the nation.

The ceremonial first pitch, fittingly enough, was thrown out by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, a Peabody native.

She was chief of the division of infectious diseases at Mass. General and a professor at Harvard Medical School before being tapped by President Biden.

Dr. Walensky, who was not wearing a mask and smiling widely, tossed the ball to Christian Vazquez and received a loud cheer.

Fenway Park was a polling place in October and November, then the state’s second-largest vaccination site in February and March.

On Saturday, it was back to being a ballpark with people sitting close together, standing in line for beer less than 6 feet apart, and rooting for a contending team.

It looked and felt like a big step.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.