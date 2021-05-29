Game 52: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

After coming a way with a 5-2 win in six rain-soaked innings, the Red Sox will take on the Marlins again Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. Weather may be a factor again with the forecast calling for temperatures in the 40s and a 51 percent chance of rain.

Nate Eovladi, who is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA in seven starts at Fenway this season, will be on the mound for the Red Sox.