Game 52: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

After coming a way with a 5-2 win in six rain-soaked innings, the Red Sox will take on the Marlins again Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. Weather may be a factor again with the forecast calling for temperatures in the 40s and a 51 percent chance of rain.
Nate Eovladi, who is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA in seven starts at Fenway this season, will be on the mound for the Red Sox.
Lineups
MARLINS (24-27): Sierra OF, Marte OF, Aguilar 1B, Cooper DH, Dickerson OF, Berti 3B, Diaz 2B, Leon C, Devers SS.
Pitching: LHP Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.75 ERA)
RED SOX (31-20): Hernández CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C, Arroyo 2B.
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (5-2, 4.39 ERA)
Time: 4:25 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Marlins vs. Eovaldi: Aguilar 0-2, Chisholm Jr. 0-2, Cooper 1-4, Dickerson 0-9, León 0-2, Marte 3-4.
Red Sox vs. Rogers: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 0-2, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 0-0, Martinez 0-1, Renfroe 1-2, Verdugo 2-2, Vázquez 0-1
Stat of the day: xxx
Notes: Eovaldi spent three seasons with Miami from 2012 to 2014, posting a 13-27 record with a 4.10 ERA over 63 starts … In his last 10 games, Alex Verdugo is batting .387 with four extra-base hits and 7 RBI (12-for-31, seven runs, a double, three home runs, and three walks) … Starling Marte has a nine-game hitting streak (.324 AVG, 11-for-34, 12 runs) … In his last start, Rogers limited the Phillies to two runs — one earned — on three hits and three walks while striking out a season-low five over five innings. His only appearance against the Red Sox came as a rookie last season, when he allowed one run on three hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts over three innings.
