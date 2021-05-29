Jordan Spieth maintains one-stroke lead after third round at Colonial

Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under-par 66 to get to 15 under. That put him one stroke ahead of Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before a closing par in his round of 66.

After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It’s never easy to win out here. It’s a Saturday,’' Speith said. ’'It’s one of those where you would like to separate yourself and get a big lead, but then he’s going to go make those putts on the back nine, and he’s a player that plays with a lot of confidence. Colonial is a great setting for a good finish.”

The resurgent Spieth has the 54-hole lead for a PGA Tour best-matching fourth time this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments. That stretch includes his win at the Valero Texas Open, the first time he had won since the 2017 British Open.

They will play again in the final group Sunday, when Kokrak will be going against the local favorite who won Colonial in 2016 and has been the runner-up there two other times.

“Jordan birdied 13, the par 3 and I walked off the green, I was like, ‘Well, I’m definitely not the favorite here this week.’ He’s a Texas guy. I’m an Ohio guy. It’s fun,” Kokrak said. “The crowds are crazy. But it’s fun to have a local kid and play well and him be in the last group, and I’d be more than happy to spoil it for him tomorrow.”

Sergio Garcia, who was 21 when he got the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was alone in third at 10 under after a 68 with one bogey.

Ian Poulter had the best round of the day with a 64 after getting started with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the front nine, moving up 26 spots into a tie for fourth at 8 under with Sebastian Munoz (70). Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was tied for sixth at 7 under with Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire.

Midway through the round, Spieth had another recovery out of the right rough, almost as impressive as his final hole even though that was only a par.

Coming off his second bogey of the day, Spieth pulled out a driver and missed the fairway, leaving no shot to the No. 9 green fronted by water. He punched a shot safely into the fairway, pitched over the water to 12 feet and rolled in the par putt.

“Nine was big for me. I punched it out after being off line, and got up-and-down for par and it led to a bogey-free, few-under back nine,” Spieth said. “That was a big accomplishment. Okay, let’s settle in, let’s make kind of the right decisions and then if it starts to feel better, then we can attack the pins.”

Seniors — Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir’s back-nine collapse to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

Stricker shot a 3-under 67 in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68.

Weir was 8 under through 11 holes, then made a double bogey on 12, starting a stretch of giving back five shots in five holes. The Canadian lefthander finished with a 74, leaving him three strokes behind Stricker, but still in the final group Sunday.

LPGA — Ally Ewing made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to beat local favorite Danielle Kang 1 up and join three major champions in the Match Play semifinals in North Las Vegas, Nev. Ewing will face Ariya Jutanugarn, a 5-and-4 winner over Minjee Lee on Sunday. In the other semifinal, Sophia Popov will play Shanshan Feng. Popov beat Patty Tavatanakit 3 and 2, and Feng finished off Eun-Hee Ji with a birdie putt from more than 100 feet on the 19th hole.

European — Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event as he seeks to defend the title in Farso, Denmark.

The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 to reach 14 under overall. Sweden’s Alexander Björk is in second place.

The 35-year-old Wiesberger is aiming to become the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019. Wiesberger won the event in 2019. It was canceled last year.

Björk shot 66 on moving day. England’s Laurie Canter is in third place after shooting 64 to be on 11 under.