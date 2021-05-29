Josh Donaldson scores milestone 2 millionth run in MLB history in Twins victory over Kansas City

The buildup to No. 2,000,000 certainly didn’t equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote the chase, which also drew corporate sponsors for the countdown.

The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed Donaldson touched the plate for the milestone mark. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs.

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday, trotting home on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz during the first inning of a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in Minneapolis, Minn.

Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored No. 1,000,000 on May 4, 1975, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Moments later, Dave Concepcion of the Cincinnati Reds hit a home run and crossed the plate shortly after Watson.

The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings.

MLB also hit a big number last weekend when Seattle rookie catcher José Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history.

Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as the Twins hung on to beat the Royals.

J.A. Happ (3-2) won for the first time in five starts, finishing five innings to set up the Twins for their seventh victory in the last nine games despite another late lapse by the bullpen.

Jorge Alcala and Tyler Duffey pitched a perfect relief inning apiece for the Twins, combining for five strikeouts.

Brewers’ Freddy Peralta logs complete game

Freddy Peralta pitched the first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings Saturday and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits, including Kyle Schwarber’s mammouth 439-foot home run in the fourth inning, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old righthander made his 33rd start in the big leagues.

Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs. Garcia hit his team-leading ninth homer, a two-run drive off Patrick Corbin (3-4) in the first inning.

Christian Yelich hit an RBI triple in the third and scored on Garcia’s grounder for a 4-0 lead.

That was plenty for Peralta, who has allowed more than three runs in a start just once this season. He threw 100 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.38.

“I had in my mind I’m going to throw the seven innings in the first game to save the bullpen,” Peralta said.

Peralta’s only trouble came in the third when Juan Soto came up with two runners on and one out. Soto grounded into a double play, prompting him to slam his helmet into the dirt after crossing first base.

Rays continue to roll

Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla. Randy Arozarena had a leadoff infield single in the eighth and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Sam Coonrod (0-2). After Yandy Díaz drew an intentional walked with one out, Meadows made it 4-3 with his hit off José Alvarado. Diego Castillo (2-2) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth for the Rays, who have won three in a row after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his second save. “Just a tremendous mindset going right now,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “The amount of wins that we’ve kind of racked up here of late certainly helps that. They are feeding all each other.” . . . Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 10-2, at Wrigley Field for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month, the most for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016. The 13-hit attack for the Cubs helped the team overcome another injury. David Bote departed with a left shoulder injury after he got hurt on a slide into second in the fourth. He was helped off, and the team said he is undergoing further evaluation . . . Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, José Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Baltimore Orioles, 7-4, in the first game of a doubleheader. Chicago has won four of its last five games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a perfect sixth inning and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for his 11th save. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who have lost 11 consecutive games, which is Baltimore’s longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row on Sept. 17-30, 2009 . . . Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts, and the host Pirates blanked the Colorado Rockies, 4-0, to sweep a doubleheader. JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener, 7-0, and ended Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak. The Pirates shut out a team in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since Oct. 3, 1976, against the St. Louis Cardinals, holding Colorado, which lost its fifth in a row, to just six total hits.

