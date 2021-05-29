Just the way he dreamed it, Mattias Janmark’s first career hat trick helps Knights clinch series over Wild

“It’s what every player dreams of, to score in a Game 7,” Janmark said. “To win a Game 7 and to score a hat trick, it’s hard to believe that it’s going to happen to you, but today, bounces were going in.

He tripled that Friday night with his first career hat trick in what might have been the most important home playoff game in the Golden Knights’ four-year history, a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild in Game 7 of their opening-round series.

Mattias Janmark had scored just one goal since being acquired by Vegas at the trade deadline from Chicago.

“It’s a dream come true, for sure.”

Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas, which hosted a Game 7 for the first time after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home.

Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his eighth career Game 7, made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156. Fleury is three playoff wins shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history.

“It was a ton of fun,” said Hague, the only Golden Knights skater in the lineup who hadn’t played in a Game 7. “The building was rocking, which is always awesome. But it was on another level tonight. A little nervous at the start. Boy, was that a fun game.”

Vegas, which squandered a 3-1 series lead for the third straight season, heads to Denver for Sunday’s second-round opener against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche won the regular-season series, 4-3-1.

Peter DeBoer improved to 6-0 when coaching in Game 7s, while Minnesota dropped to 3-1 all-time in a seventh game. Home teams in Game 7s are 105-74, excluding last season’s playoff bubble in Canada.

Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Canada allows some fans

While fans are returning in droves to sporting events in the United States, athletes in Canada are just starting to take their first steps toward competing in front of small crowds because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs played the Canadiens in Game 6 of their opening-round series in Montreal with some 2,500 fans allowed to attend after Quebec loosened its rules.

It marked the first crowd at an NHL game in Canada since March 2020, a welcome change if a far cry from the scenes in the US, where more than 14,000 have attended playoff games in the NHL and fans are also growing in NBA arenas for its postseason. Some 135,000 are expected to be on hand for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, which would be the biggest sports crowd in the world since the pandemic began.

Nikita Kucherov’s return a success

The Lightning beat Florida in the first round while weaving star Nikita Kucherov back into the lineup after he had missed the regular season because of hip surgery in late December.

The 27-year-old winger, who started skating in March, was the 2019 season MVP and the 2020 postseason leading scorer in last year’s Cup run. He was sharp right away with three goals and eight assists in the Florida series.

“It took a few games for me to adjust to the speed and physically adjust to the game,” Kucherov said. “But after two games I felt normal.”

It’s just one of the reasons why Rod Brind’Amour knows his Carolina Hurricanes face a major challenge entering the second round, even with home-ice advantage as Central Division champions.