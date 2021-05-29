Revolution dominate FC Cincinnati in first road win of season

The Revolution fired away at will for most of the afternoon against FC Cincinnati but could not score until the late going in taking a 1-0 victory in their first visit to TQL Stadium.

Adam Buksa headed in a Carles Gil free kick in the 70th minute as the Revolution claimed their first road victory since last season.

This was a dominant performance by the Revolution in a wide-open game. Though the Revolution’s shots-to-goals ratio was low — they missed on 21 attempts in the first half alone — they kept Cincinnati pinned back for almost the entire match.