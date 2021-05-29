Revolution dominate FC Cincinnati in first road win of season

The Revolution fired away at will for most of the afternoon against FC Cincinnati but could not score until the late going in taking a 1-0 victory in their first visit to TQL Stadium.
Adam Buksa headed in a Carles Gil free kick in the 70th minute as the Revolution claimed their first road victory since last season.
This was a dominant performance by the Revolution in a wide-open game. Though the Revolution’s shots-to-goals ratio was low — they missed on 21 attempts in the first half alone — they kept Cincinnati pinned back for almost the entire match.
The Revolution (5-1-2, 17 points) remained in first place in the Eastern Conference and are off to their best start since 2007. The Revolution, who played without Gustavo Bou (undisclosed injury), next visit New York City FC on June 19.
Buksa scored for the third successive game, converting his fourth goal of the season after Tajon Buchanan was fouled near the end line. Gil then lofted the free kick to the edge of the penalty area, Buksa finishing past Kenneth Vermeer.
Cincinnati’s back liners started off a step behind Revolution attackers and resorted to chopping-down tactics. But as the half continued, they simply could not get close enough to stop the Revolution.
But the Revolution struggled near the goal, Brandon Bye hitting the post (36th) and Tommy McNamara (39th) and Buksa (40th) the crossbar. The Revolution produced several other excellent chances, but shots barely missed or were saved by Vermeer. Cincinnati (1-4-1, 4 points) retaliated as Jurgen Locadia and Brenner had shots saved by Matt Turner, and Locadia hit the bar.
