St. John’s Prep picks it up, wins boys’ lacrosse showdown against Hingham

“We know Hingham is always one of the best teams in the state, and we had never beaten them, so getting a win like that is awesome,” Prep senior captain Mike Kelly said. “Their goalie was a stud and they’re so well coached, so getting those loose ground balls was huge in a game like this.”

Host St. John’s Prep was able to win the faceoff battle and capitalize on a few of those unsettled chances to pull away from Hingham for a 10-5 nonleague win on a cold, rainy Saturday afternoon in Danvers.

In a boys’ lacrosse battle between two of the top teams in the state, every loose ball presents an opportunity to gain an edge.

Advertisement

Hingham goalie Sam Bellomy made a couple of key saves and the third-ranked Harbormen (8-2) took an early 2-0 lead on goals from Cian Nicholas and Henry Crean.

After struggling to crack Hingham’s defense, Prep (8-0) broke through with :13 left in the first when Kelly grabbed a loose ball and scored. Kelly drew the second-ranked Eagles even with a nifty goal 43 seconds into the second quarter.

Tied 4-4 early in the third quarter, the Eagles pulled away with four goals in a 90-second span thanks to reliable play from their faceoff unit. Graham Tyson and Owen Umansky combined to win 14 of 19 draws on the day, and the wings were always critical contributors, with long-stick middie Michael Ayers capping the four-goal run by scoring right off a faceoff to make it 8-4 Eagles.

“We want that,” Prep coach John Pynchon said about opportunistic scoring. “Part of our script is playing fast and letting our guys be athletic and they did a great job of knowing that’s when we want to push it, in that five-minute stretch there, and then in the fourth quarter, slowing it down and controlling to get the win.”

Advertisement

Kelly led the way with 3 goals and an assist, while Jimmy Ayers added 2 goals, including a quick finish off a rebound early in the second half. Tommy Sarni added a goal after winning a ground ball near the Hingham net, then Michael Ayers put the game away with a deep goal after Bellomy was caught offside while trying to clear.

“[Hingham] did a great job possessing, which stresses our offense because we want to ‘go go go,’” Pynchon said.

“We did a lot of things in the second half that we wanted to do in the first half, they just went our way. It was just about sticking with the game plan and staying on script and not losing focus.”

Facing a Hingham team that won Division 1 South in 2019 provides a great test for the Eagles as they look ahead to the state tournament. Prep has now outscored opponents 113-31 through eight games, so close games can provide vital experience for the Eagles.

“We just need to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Pynchon said. “Today was uncomfortable. It was wet, rainy, cold, and [Hingham] is really well coached and they’re trying to make us uncomfortable. Handling that pressure is going to be key. We’ve got a month left and playing in situations like that is why we play teams like Hingham.”

Franklin 11, Longmeadow 8 — After the Lancers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, the No. 5 Panthers (10-0) scored 9 of the next 11 goals to stave off the upset bid from the hosts. The Franklin attack was led by senior Penn State commit Matt Lazzaro (3 goals, 1 assist), sophomore Jayden Consigli (2 goals, 2 assists), and sophomore Luke Davis (3 goals).

Advertisement

Weston 11, Groton-Dunstable 2 — Senior midfielder Jack Ramos recorded two goals and three assists for the Wildcats (5-3) in the nonleague victory.

Winchester 11, Lexington 4 — Sam McDonald scored six times in the Middlesex League win for the host Red and Black (5-3).

Girls’ lacrosse

Burlington 6, Melrose 5 — The Red Devils (8-0) preserved their perfect record with a Middlesex League home win.

Ethan McDowell, Lenny Rowe and Steven Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores to @GlobeSchools.