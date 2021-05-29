Rookie Ty Gibbs takes lead late to win second Xfinity race

Ty Gibbs is giving his grandfather plenty to think about. The 18-year-old grandson of championship car owner Joe Gibbs took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field for his second Xfinity Series win of his rookie season Saturday in Concord, N.C. If the younger Gibbs keeps this up, Joe Gibbs might not be able to keep the hard-charging young driver out of the NASCAR Cup Series. “You’re getting me all excited now,” Ty Gibbs said. “I think about a lot of stuff all the time, processing stuff. I definitely think about that.” It might be a tight squeeze since Joe Gibbs Racing currently fields four teams, all with championship drive in past series champs Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. , along with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell . “They belong there,” Gibbs said. “I’m still trying to figure it out.” About five hours after celebrating his Xfinity win, the teenager led all 100 laps to take the ARCA Menards Series race. It was his fourth win in five series starts this season. “I got to burn out two [cars] in one day,” Gibbs said Saturday night. Gibbs had won the Daytona road course event in February with a late pass through a grassy area. This time, Gibbs overcame a spin at the end of the second stage and kept his patience until the end when he came out on top of a side-by-side duel with NASCAR Cup Series racer Chase Briscoe , who lost control and surrendered the lead to Gibbs. Reigning Xfinity Series champ Austin Cindric was second, followed by Harrison Burton , Brandon Brown , and Tyler Reddick . Briscoe finished sixth . . . Four drivers for Hendrick Motorsports will start among the top seven at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Larson captured the pole, while Chase Elliott and William Byron qualified third and fourth, respectively. Hendrick’s other driver, Alex Bowman , will start seventh. A win from any of those four would be No. 269 for Hendrick Motorsports, pushing the team past Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins in NASCAR history. Ticket restrictions have been lifted for the race and COVID-19 vaccinations are not required.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world championships, beating Norway, 2-1, in Riga, Latvia. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the Americans in the opener — with two games left. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Finland beat fourth-place Germany, 2-1, with Arttu Ruotsalainen breaking a tie midway through the third period. Also in Group B, Roman Starchenko had two goals and three assists in Kazakhstan’s 11-3 victory over Italy. Russia and Slovakia each won to remain tied for the Group A lead. Sergei Tolchinski had a goal and an assist in a third-period burst in Russia’s 4-1 victory over Switzerland, and Julius Hudacek made 24 saves in Slovakia’s 2-0 victory over Denmark.

TENNIS

Djokovic tunes up with Belgrade championship

Novak Djokovic warmed up for the French Open by beating Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-3, to take his 83rd career title on home soil at the Belgrade Open. Top-ranked Djokovic struggled on serve in the first set as he was broken three times by his Slovakian opponent. Djokovic was also broken once in the second set by Molcan, the 255th-ranked qualifier playing his first tour-level final, but was reliably able to dominate Molcan’s serve for a total six breaks in the match. Djokovic is drawn against Tennys Sandgren in the first round at Roland Garros . . . Sebastian Korda, 20, won his first ATP trophy with a straight-set victory over Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. Korda became the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010. Korda had not dropped a set all week in Parma and he carried on that run in the final to see off the 104th-ranked Cecchinato, 6-2, 6-4, in 75 minutes. Korda had lost the only other final he had contested, against Hubert Hurkacz at the Delray Beach Open in January. Korda’s father is former second-ranked Petr Korda. They are the third father-son duo to win tour-level singles titles in the Open Era, following in the footsteps of Ramanathan Krishnan and Ramesh Krishnan, and Phil Dent and Taylor Dent.

SOCCER

Brentford wins spot in Premier League for first time

Ivan Toney calmly converted a penalty in the 10th minute as Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea, 2-0, in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in London. The west London club scored two early goals and held on against 10-man Swansea to join Norwich and Watford in promotion to the Premier League next season. Brentford hasn’t played in the top flight since 1947 . . . Luciano Spalletti, 62, was hired as the coach of Napoli, which parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League. In his last coaching job, Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019 . . . Caden Clark and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored as New York Red Bulls handed visiting Orlando its first loss of the season, 2-1.

MISCELLANY

Northeastern baseball to play for CAA title

Northeastern scored three times in the 10th inning to get past host UNCW, 7-5, to force a winner-take-all rematch for the CAA baseball championship in Wilmington, N.C. The Huskies (35-10) and Seahawks (32-21) will meet for the third time in three days at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the victor earning the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. With the game tied at 4-4 in the 10th, Northeastern’s Jeff Costello led off with a double and walks to Max Viera and Jared Dupere loaded the bases. Danny Crossen’s sacrifice fly brought home Viera and a pair of UNCW errors on the play allowed Dupere to score. Ben Malgeri followed with an RBI single up the middle to give NU a 7-4 advantage. Malgeri led Northeastern, going 3 for 5 with a pair of homers and three RBIs. Earlier, Dupere hit his 20th homer of the season and freshman righthander Sebastian Keane (6-1) scattered four hits over seven innings as Northeastern beat Charleston, 5-1, in an elimination game . . . The Bates women’s rowing team won its fourth straight NCAA championship by scoring the maximum 42 points with both the first varsity eight and second varsity eight winning their respective grand finals in Sarasota, Fla. . . . Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists, goalie Logan McNaney made a career-high 17 saves, as Maryland (15-0) beat Duke (14-3), 14-5, in the Division 1 men’s lacrosse semifinals at cold and rainy Rentschler Field in East Hartford. In Saturday’s other semifinal, reigning national champion Virginia (13-4) used a 6-0 run in the second quarter to beat top-seeded North Carolina (13-3), 12-11, and earn a chance to defend its 2019 title . . . Josh Winckowski allowed just one hit over seven innings and Johan Mieses hit his minors-best 11th home run as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-1, at Hadlock Field. Winckowski, who was acquired by the Red Sox in the Andrew Benintendi trade, struck out nine and lowered his ERA to 1.33 . . . Franchy Cordero (fourth inning) and Josh Ockimey (seventh inning) each hit two-run homers to lift the Worcester Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the host Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the first game of a doubleheader. In the nightcap, Jett Bandy’s two-run single capped a four-run sixth as Worcester won, 4-2.

