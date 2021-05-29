Will Venable pinch hits for Alex Cora as Red Sox manager against Marlins

On Saturday, he took on managing for the first time.

He then worked in the front office of the Cubs before coaching first base and third base. Venable then joined the Red Sox as their bench coach.

Will Venable played played baseball and basketball at Princeton before spending parts of nine seasons in the majors.

With Alex Cora in Puerto Rico to see his daughter Camila graduate from high school, Venable guided the Sox to 3-1 victory against the Miami Marlins.

It was a first for the 38-year-old. His only prior managerial experience was an inning in Minnesota on April 15 when Cora was ejected.

Venable was busy. He made five pitching changes over the final 3⅔ innings to preserve the win.

“The way baseball is, you knew it was going to challenge us and put us in some situations where we had to make some calls,” Venable said.

Cora discussed the lineup and the status of the bullpen with Venable before he left. Quality control coach Ramón Vázquez took on a few more in-game responsibilities.

“It was great,” Venable said. “High stress levels, but what we expected.”

Within the game, Venable is seen as a managerial candidate. He interviewed with the Sox last fall before the team decided to bring back Cora.

Brighter day

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, threw out the first pitch before the game. She said Fenway Park being back at full capacity was a “bright moment” for the nation as it emerges from the pandemic.

Walensky was chief of the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital when the pandemic started last year.

“It was so hard as we thought through the things that needed to be closed, the conventions at Hynes Center that might not happen or didn’t happen, school systems that needed to close,” she said.

“It’s been a really long year. We’ve seen some really, really dark times. The future is so bright. I’m super excited to be here. It was truly an honor to be here and thrilled that we are back where we are right now.”

Walensky is encouraged by the rising vaccination rates around the country. The CDC’s goal is to get to 70 percent by July 4.

“Still a lot of work to do,” she said.

Miami’s vice

The Sox are 18-6 against Miami and have won nine consecutive games at home against the Marlins. Sox are 7-2 in interleague games this season . . . Hunter Renfroe was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. After hitting .167 with a .485 OPS in April, he has hit .307 with an .879 in May with 12 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in 23 games . . . Eduardo Rodriguez, who starts the series finale Sunday, is 1-3 with a 6.48 earned run average in five starts this month. He took the loss at Philadelphia last Sunday but pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts after giving up four runs in the first inning and felt he had turned a corner with his command. Rodriguez hasn’t faced the Marlins since 2015 . . . Double A Portland righthander Josh Winckowski pitched seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine in a 4-3 victory against Hartford. Winckowski, one of the prospects obtained in the Andrew Benintendi trade, is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in five starts . . . Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said the Red Sox retained 85-90 percent of their season ticket-holders since 2019 despite the pandemic. “We’ve got among the strongest renewal rates in all of baseball,” Kennedy said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.