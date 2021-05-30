What a difference a year makes

While many of us were stuck at home these last 14 months, the city kept changing.

It always has, of course ― block by block, building by building ― over the course of nearly 400 years. But when you walk the streets every day, those changes can feel gradual, almost imperceptible. For people returning to Boston after more than a year, whether for work or pleasure, the “then and now” effect can be striking.

New buildings are going up seemingly everywhere in Boston this spring. COVID-19 hit, after all, in the midst of a historic construction boom. And while building did pause under city orders last spring as everyone figured out how to continue work safely, it resumed a few weeks later and has continued nonstop ever since. At times last year, while so many of us were holed up with our laptops and our kids, it often seemed like the only people on the street in some parts of town were construction workers, plugging away at jobs that can’t be done from home.