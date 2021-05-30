What to know if you suspended your mortgage payments during the pandemic

Q. What do I need to do?

But now, as we ease our way out of the pandemic, it may be time to get approval for an extension if your finances are still shaky, or to make a deal with your lender to repay money owed.

Millions of homeowners who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic got approval to suspend payments on their mortgages. As a result, they continued to live in their homes without fear of foreclosure.

A. First, find out when your forbearance period runs out. Forbearance is the legal term for lender-approved suspension of your mortgage payments. About 3 million homeowners are currently behind on their mortgages, but about 2 million of them have forbearance, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Forbearance gives them temporary protection from foreclosure, ruined credit, and late fees while they skip payments.

But forbearance does not go on indefinitely.

Q. What rules govern the expiration of forbearance?

A. The federal government set the rules when it moved aggressively to protect homeowners in the weeks after the coronavirus pandemic first hit. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law in late March 2020; among many other provisions, it gave homeowners with federally backed loans the right to ask for and receive forbearance for up to 180 days.

It also gave homeowners the right to request an extension of up to 180 additional days, for a total of about one year of suspended payments. Many homeowners got approved last summer, meaning their period of forbearance may be coming to an end in the next few months.

Q. What if I am still in financial crisis?

A. The government later amended the program to give homeowners up to two additional three-month extensions, for a maximum 18 months of forbearance. If you think you need an extension, the time to act is now.

Q. Whom do I contact about an extension?

A. Your mortgage servicer, which may be your lender or someone hired by your lender to administer your mortgage. The most important single piece of advice is to communicate with your mortgage servicer. Before you call, go to the servicer’s website and look for “forbearance” and “COVID-19.″ My lender’s website says: “Let us know as soon as you can [if you can’t make your payment]. Often times there are options that can be extended depending on your situation and the loan that you have.”

These are extraordinary times. Your servicer gets that. Open a dialogue.

Follow up by e-mail or phone. There may be delays in getting back to you, so it’s best to make contact well before your forbearance is set to expire.

Q. Am I guaranteed an extension?

A. It depends on what kind of mortgage you have. About 70 percent of mortgages are federally backed, which means a federal corporation or agency owns or guarantees them. There are two categories of federally back mortgages, with different rules for each.

Q. What are the rules for each category?

A. Generally, the rules are more restrictive for mortgages backed by HUD/FHA, USDA, and the VA, compared to those backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. For example, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac routinely grant extensions, while HUD/FHA, USDA, and VA require a qualifying process. Check with your servicer for details.

Q. Are there other rules for applying for an extension?

A. Yes, for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgages you must have been in an active forbearance plan as Feb. 28, 2021. For HUD/FHA, USDA, and VA mortgages, you must have requested an initial forbearance plan on or before June 30, 2020.

Q. What if I never requested forbearance. Can I request it now?

A. If your loan is backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, there is no deadline for requesting an initial forbearance. But if your loan is backed by HUD/FHA, USDA, or the VA, the deadline for requesting an initial forbearance is June 30.

Q. How do I find out if my mortgage is federally backed?

A. Search online for “Fannie Mae” and “lookup” and “Freddie Mac” and “lookup” to find websites that will allow you to enter certain information to find out if your mortgage is backed by either agency. Or ask your lender or mortgage servicer.

Q. What if my mortgage isn’t federally backed?

A. Many banks have their own mortgage-suspension programs, most of them similar to the provisions of the CARES Act. Go to their websites. Talk with your servicer.

Q. What happens when my forbearance period expires?

A. Forbearance doesn’t mean your missed payments are waived or forgiven or erased. It’s up to you to propose a plan to make up missed payments. The CARES Act contains no guidance on how to do that. It’s up to you to negotiate an agreement.

Q. What are some payback alternatives?

A. The least onerous one may be to extend the term of your mortgage. If you missed 12 payments, then the term of your mortgage would get extended by one year to allow you to make up those payments.

You could also agree to double up payments for the next six months to make up for one year of missed payments, although that may be too big a burden for most.

Q. Other alternatives?

A. You could agree with your lender to rewrite the the mortgage, including the interest rate and length of the term of the loan, with the skipped payments added into the new borrowed amount — basically a refinancing.

The alternative you probably want to avoid is a balloon payment, in which you make up all the skipped payments in a lump sum.

Q. What about my escrow account?

A. Many borrowers include extra money in their monthly mortgage payments to cover real estate taxes. Check with your city or town to make sure you are up to date.





























