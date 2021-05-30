Luxury indoor mini golf is coming to the Seaport

Starting in early 2022, visitors will be able to swing through Puttshack, an “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” that will open as part of WS Development’s 33-acre development off of Seaport Boulevard.

The 26,000-square-foot indoor space will feature four mini golf courses, with gameplay enhanced by the company’s “Trackball” technology — an innovation that keeps score as you play and displays your progress on digital scoreboards. Each hole also features its own interactive game, with players able to test their beer pong skills during one hole and their trivia knowledge at another.

The Puttshack Boston space will have floor to ceiling windows and offer both a “globally inspired” dining menu and full cocktail bar, amenities that emphasize Puttshack’s efforts to brand itself as a nightlife destination.