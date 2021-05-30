The AAPI History I carry with me: Daena Jeanne

“My name is Daena Jeanne and my life is a beautiful resistance because I finally stopped believing that I don’t belong in this country.
Having migrated here with my parents when I was 11 years old, I’ve always believed that I would always be an immigrant and that this country would never be my home.
It wasn’t until this year, with the growing racism towards Asian Americans, that I realized that we belong here as much as anyone else. This year marked the 22nd year since my parents and I migrated to this country from the Philippines and we’re not going anywhere.”
Daena Jeanne is from Allston. She recently launched Daetime Soiree, an elevated picnic experience. Follow her at @baddiedae.
Every Sunday in May, A Beautiful Resistance held space in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
