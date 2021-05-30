The AAPI History I carry with me: Daena Jeanne

“My name is Daena Jeanne and my life is a beautiful resistance because I finally stopped believing that I don’t belong in this country.

Daena Jeanne, an Allston entrepreneur, is no longer allowing anyone to make her feel like an outsider. America is her home.

Having migrated here with my parents when I was 11 years old, I’ve always believed that I would always be an immigrant and that this country would never be my home.

It wasn’t until this year, with the growing racism towards Asian Americans, that I realized that we belong here as much as anyone else. This year marked the 22nd year since my parents and I migrated to this country from the Philippines and we’re not going anywhere.”

Advertisement

Daena Jeanne is from Allston. She recently launched Daetime Soiree, an elevated picnic experience. Follow her at @baddiedae.

Every Sunday in May, A Beautiful Resistance held space in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Join us next month as we honor Pride. Take part @abeautifulresistance.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.