Cape Cod boogie boarder saved from strong current Sunday morning

A boogie boarder was rescued Sunday morning after getting caught in a strong current and rough surf off a Cape Cod beach, according to the Eastham Police Department.

Two Eastham officers and a National Park Service Ranger responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of two boogie boarders in distress at Nauset Light Beach, police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, one of the boogie boarders was just reaching shore.