Cape Cod boogie boarder saved from strong current Sunday morning

A boogie boarder was rescued Sunday morning after getting caught in a strong current and rough surf off a Cape Cod beach, according to the Eastham Police Department.
Two Eastham officers and a National Park Service Ranger responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of two boogie boarders in distress at Nauset Light Beach, police said in a statement.
When officers arrived, one of the boogie boarders was just reaching shore.
Another boogie boarder was still battling the rough waters, so the three officials entered the ocean to help him, the release said.
They were able to reach the boogie boarder and get him to shore, where he was evaluated by the Eastham Fire Department, according to police.
“Had it not been for their quick and selfless response this incident could have had a tragic outcome,” the Eastham police said in the statement.
