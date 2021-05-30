Dorchester man charged with murder in fatal Friday shooting

A 46-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting Friday of Ivanildo Barros, 37, also of Dorchester, police said.

Nickoyan Wallace is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, the Boston Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 590 Park St. Friday at 11:50 a.m., according to previous reporting.