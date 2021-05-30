How to talk dirty to a turkey

Ladeau, a 53-year-old from Hartland, Vt., is a champion in the world of turkey calling, where competitors use all sorts of contraptions to imitate the many odd sounds that come out of those weird turkey necks.

UPPER VALLEY, Vt. — The question of whether or not a human can talk to a turkey — which is what we are dutifully investigating here — had brought me to a camouflage blind in the middle of the night, on a hillside in Vermont, to a man named Brett Ladeau, who leaned over to me and whispered, “My goal is to sound like the sexiest thing in the woods,” as one would.

But those competitions are judged by humans, not turkeys. So I asked Ladeau to take me hunting to see if he could, in fact, talk turkeys into making the biggest mistake of their lives, or if the turkeys would (as had been my experience in my limited hunting career) sit back and scoff, “that’s just some middle-aged dude dressed like a bush.”

Champion turkey caller Brett Ladeau uses a crow call while hunting turkey in Windsor, Vt. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

My experience was largely based on the work of my buddy Doc, who allegedly has a Ph.D. in something to do with wildlife and claimed to be an experienced outdoorsman. But every time we went out “hunting” I would spend hours sitting quietly with my bow at the ready, listening to him “call” exactly zero turkeys to us. Then, without fail, I’d nearly hit one on the ride home, or in my driveway as I parked. You can’t teach a talent like Doc’s.

So I reached out to Ladeau, who told me to come up the afternoon before our hunt so we could “roost” a turkey, and I nodded like I knew what he was talking about. We met in a Dunkin’ parking lot, naturally, and then spent hours driving up and down and around country roads in Ladeau’s pickup truck, stopping occasionally so he could get out and hoot like an owl, as one would.

It turns out that male turkeys — the only ones you can hunt in the spring — will gobble when they hear an owl, or a crow, or any loud noise really. His goal was to trick one into giving away its position after it had flown up into a tree to roost for the night, so we could return before dawn and wait for him to fly down.

When one of his hoots was finally answered by a far-off gobble, I must confess that my heart began racing. We had found our bird.

That excitement lasted until Ladeau announced we should call it a day because we needed to get an early start.

“Meet me at 3:30,” he said.

“P.M.?” I asked, optimistically.

Thankfully, I had already packed all the pockets of my new turkey-hunting vest before leaving home. But that did not stop me from staying up too late modeling it in the hotel room mirror, because this vest is like no other piece of clothing on earth. It has special pockets for a “box call” and a “mouth call” and a “pot call,” and a huge pouch on the back to put the turkey in, once you get one. But what is revolutionary about a turkey-hunting vest, and what all other garments can learn from it, is that it has a built-in seat. That’s right, it has a cushion that drops down in the back so you always have somewhere comfortable to plop down. The inventor should win the Nobel Prize for contributions to the field of laziness.

The following “morning,” I met Ladeau at 3:30 a.m., and was in a haze as I followed him through the pitch-black woods to a spot about 75 yards from where we’d heard the turkey gobble. He popped open the blind, then set up two rubber decoys about fifteen yards in front of us — a hen, which he would soon be impersonating, as well as a handsome young first-year male, a “jake,” who was about to make a move on her. The hope, he explained, was that the mature “tom” up in the tree would hear Ladeau’s sexy hen calls, get jealous at the sight of the stud, then come strutting over ready to brawl. In other words, he had just created turkey 10th grade.

For the next long while, I did an admirable job of staying awake, not to brag. Then, at 4:53 a.m., the turkey in the tree let out a gobble. Suddenly, I felt all my primitive senses awaken and a deep connection to my hunter-gatherer ancestors surged through my veins. I looked at Ladeau to see if he was lost in a fairy tale as well, but he did nothing for a solid 15 minutes, as the turkey kept gobbling away. Ladeau explained that it does this to command all the hens to fly down under his tree and wait for him to come down so he can mate with them, which sounded strange to me because I didn’t think males were allowed to act like that anymore.

Finally, after I spent too many sleep-deprived minutes wondering what a wild turkey protest would look like, Ladeau slowly put a mouth call up under his mask, pulled his pot call and box call from his vest (which it pains me to admit was much fancier than mine, with a much plusher seat cushion), and began to talk to the turkey.

Champion turkey caller Brett Ladeau uses a box call while hunting turkey in Windsor, Vt. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

He started with the box call, which is like a miniature wooden coffin that generates a sound when you drag the lid across the opening, and sure enough, the turkey gobbled back. This went on for a while, Ladeau cycling through calls with his mouth and the box and the pot thingy, and I imagined a very moody teenage conversation going on. At some point I imagine one asked the other, “Why are you being all weird and stuff?” and “Do you have gum?”

Then it happened. The turkey flew down from its roost, and Ladeau told me to get an arrow ready because he was going to walk right up to us.

It did not. Instead, it walked off in the other direction and we never saw or heard from it again. Ladeau was perplexed. Maybe he had accidentally said we didn’t have any gum?

We waited a while, then packed up and went to another spot, where we hid behind a giant log and got a jake to gobble, but Ladeau could never quite bring him into bow range. Instead, the turkey circled us at a safe distance, looking dismissively in our direction, muttering, “Yep, two middle-aged dudes dressed like a bush.”

This went on for the rest of the morning, right up until the close of turkey hunting hours at noon. At one point, Ladeau even let me use my new pot call — a disc-shaped piece of slate, and a wooden striker you scrape across it, that he’d told me to order from some guy in Ohio for $58. “The turkey is in there, you just need to learn how to bring it out,” he said to me, and all of a sudden I was in some cinematic moment. This dissolved quickly after I did an incredible impersonation of “fingernails on a chalkboard,” and he suggested that maybe I do that on my own time.

Brett Ladeau's box call. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

Alas, I did not bag a turkey this season. But that’s OK, because I have sewn seat cushions onto the backs of all my clothing, so I will have plenty of opportunity to sit around with my pot call, practicing saying “Does anyone want any gum?”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.