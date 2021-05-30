Injured high school hockey player AJ Quetta honored at Bruins game

AJ Quetta, a Bishop Feehan senior who was injured after crashing into the boards in January, was named “Honorary Fan Banner Captain” before the Bruins’ 5-2 playoff victory against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

A local high school hockey player who suffered a severe spinal injury during a game was honored by the Bruins Saturday night as he continues to recover.

“With determination and tenacity, he has made incredible strides on the road to his recovery,” a message on the jumbotron read, according to videos of the pregame ceremony. “After months of arduous treatment and relentless effort, he’s finally back home.”

Quetta, a North Providence, R.I. resident, returned from an Atlanta rehabilitation center on May 19 after three months of treatment, a family spokesman, Joe McDonald, said in an e-mail Sunday.

The news of the teenager’s return was announced Thursday in a public Facebook post from his father, which included a video of Quetta using a rehabilitative walking machine.

In a tweet Saturday, the Bruins called Quetta “the ultimate symbol of strength” as the team honored him during the first full-capacity game since the start of the pandemic.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Quetta told Rhode Island television station WJAR during the Saturday night game, which he attended in a power chair. “I couldn’t be happier with the way it went.”

The senior was injured during a game against Pope Francis at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield, crashing headfirst into the corner boards after an opposing player avoided contact.

He was later diagnosed with a severe spinal cord injury and received treatment at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital and then in February to Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, considered one of the top rehabilitation hospitals for spinal cord injuries in the country.

Quetta will continue to receive treatment at Journey Forward, a Canton rehabilitation facility for those with spinal cord injuries or disability, according to McDonald.

