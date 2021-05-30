It was a cold weekend, but Memorial Day will be better

Along with the chill, we certainly had our share of precipitation as well. After nearly 16 dry days, we have now made up a lot of the deficit in rainfall, and we’re actually not that far from average. Even though technically we’ve had less rainfall than is typical since January 1st, it’s so negligible it doesn’t really matter for groundwater or growing purposes. The trees are happy.

This weekend was one of the coldest two days this late in May on record.

When we look at the records, the 51 degree average high over the weekend is colder than it’s been this late in May since 1917. Now, before we go pat ourselves on the back for surviving the cold Memorial Day weekend, I will remind you that back in 2015 the first two days of June did not exceed 49 degrees, so it was even colder — and that was a meteorological summer.

Advertisement

Most areas have had over 2 inches of rain in the past few days. NOAA

After morning clouds and a few showers, we’re going to start to see improvement for Memorial Day from west to east. Most of the heavy rain will be over before any parades or other festivities, and temperatures will be warming up — reaching at least near 60 degrees during the afternoon.

It turns milder for Memorial Day with highs nearing 60 degrees before sunset. WeatherBELL

In terms of sky cover, I think the clouds will begin to break with sunshine developing around the 495 belt by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and then spreading eastward from there. All of us should see at least a splash of sunshine before it sets. If you want to do a barbecue on Memorial Day late in the afternoon or evening, the rain will not be a factor, and you will be able to enjoy being outside.

It gets even better on Tuesday and Wednesday, a pair of fantastic days with temperatures well into the 70s and perhaps even near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be between 75 and 80 degrees inland, but cooler over Cape Cod and Cape Ann. COD Weather

Some little disturbances will affect the area Thursday and Friday. You should be aware that there’s the possibility of a couple of showers during these two days, but any shower activity will take place with temperatures well into the 70s to near 80 degrees. This will be a more typical rain for June and not feel like March.

Advertisement

Optimistically, I think the upcoming weekend looks fabulous with some great beach weather for the first weekend in June as temperatures will get into the 70s over Cape Cod and the 80s — or even a 90 degree reading to close out the weekend.