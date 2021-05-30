More than half of Mass. fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The pandemic, which began 15 months ago, has now claimed 17,508 lives in Massachusetts and infected more than 660,000 people, according to the state.

As of Sunday, more than 3.6 million people had been fully vaccinated — nearly 52 percent of the state’s population, officials reported.

More than half of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state reported Sunday, as the Department of Public Health reported four new deaths and 146 coronavirus cases.

The Department of Public Health also reported 31,350 new vaccinations Sunday.

Officials worked to stop the spread of the virus through widespread rules requiring mask-wearing and social distancing, as well as restrictions that limited gatherings, all of which reshaped daily life.

Governor Charlie Baker, who has repeatedly cited the state’s progress against the virus, lifted measures starting Saturday for mask wearing, except while in places such as health care settings, or on board trains, buses, or planes.

Since April, daily averages of new cases and hospitalizations have dropped to levels not reported since the early fall. On Sunday, the state said 6,702 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 236 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The state’s positivity rate for the virus has been below 1 percent for more than a week, according to the state.

In December, the state began its rollout of vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines were made available to every adult in Massachusetts in April and adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in May.

The total shots administered included more than 4.1 million first doses and 3.4 million second doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna. The state also reported more than a quarter-million people have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.









