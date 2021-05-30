One dead, one seriously injured in two-car crash on I-95 in Woburn

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Woburn on Sunday night, according to State Police.

Woburn firefighters and State Police responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 95 between Route 38 and Washington Street, State Police Trooper Stephen Barnes said.

One vehicle ended up in the middle of the highway after another vehicle hit it, according to Barnes. One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Barnes said.