Water main break in Medford closes Route 28

A water main break in Medford forced police to close a section of Route 28 early Sunday morning as water flooded the street, and it remained closed much of the day, officials said.
Crews were still working to repair the leak Sunday afternoon and police urged drivers to avoid the area of Route 28 and Salem Street, according to a tweet from the Medford Police Department posted at 3:46 p.m.
The police department initially alerted drivers to the flooding in a tweet posted at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, describing it as a “large water main break.” No further information was immediately available.
This incident is still on-going. Please continue to seek alternate routes. #matraffic https://t.co/EpTb5wne5P— Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) May 30, 2021
