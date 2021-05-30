fb-pixel Skip to main content

Water main break in Medford closes Route 28

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated May 30, 2021, 23 minutes ago

A water main break in Medford forced police to close a section of Route 28 early Sunday morning as water flooded the street, and it remained closed much of the day, officials said.

Crews were still working to repair the leak Sunday afternoon and police urged drivers to avoid the area of Route 28 and Salem Street, according to a tweet from the Medford Police Department posted at 3:46 p.m.

The police department initially alerted drivers to the flooding in a tweet posted at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, describing it as a “large water main break.” No further information was immediately available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

