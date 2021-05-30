Holyoke Soldiers’ Home tragedy is an outrage that rises to state’s highest offices

There are many forms of corruption in our state. Holyoke, based on the many lives lost, was one of the worst.

Thank you for the Spotlight Team’s in-depth and insightful report on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home ( “Failure of command,” Page A1, May 23). The report should be required reading for any Massachusetts resident who cares about how the state treats its veterans.

Hopefully, the voters will remember the failures and unconscionable neglect of Governor Charlie Baker, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and Bennett Walsh, who was superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home. Make no mistake that this was tantamount to a white-collar crime by the politically well-connected.

The Spotlight Team also shows the need for better selection of state-appointed investigators. It is easy for state officials to appoint someone to whitewash the role of key leaders and employees.

Baker’s failure to take responsibility is unforgivable

I get angrier every time I read about the events leading up to the crisis at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. While I have been generally pleased with Charlie Baker’s overall performance as governor, his failure to take any responsibility for the alleged criminal negligence demonstrated by his politically connected choice for superintendent, Bennett Walsh, is unforgivable. And how is it that Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders still has her job?

The COVID-19 outbreak killed 76 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the spring of 2020. Had Baker not put the unqualified Walsh in charge of the facility, and had Sudders done her job managing Walsh, some of those veterans might still be alive. They deserved better.

Governor owes Francisco Ureña an apology

Veterans Assisting Veterans is a volunteer nonprofit organization. We note that the Globe Spotlight team’s recent article vindicates the former Massachusetts secretary of veterans’ services, Francisco Ureña, regarding his role at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where 76 elderly veterans died from the COVID-19 outbreak. Ureña, a decorated American war hero, dedicated public servant, and dedicated veterans advocate, was wrongfully summoned to the State House to resign last year. Ureña was used as a scapegoat for the protection of the Baker administration. As a result, his resignation caused severe damage to his reputation and livelihood.

The board of directors of Veterans Assisting Veterans finds no better time than now, especially on the eve of Memorial Day, to demand that Governor Baker issue a public apology to Ureña. We call upon the people and veterans of Massachusetts to directly contact the governor and his administration and demand this public apology.

The deaths of veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home are tragic and could have been avoided had the governor favored professionalism and skills in his choice to oversee the facility rather than political patronage and nepotism.

