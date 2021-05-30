How to fix Facebook for good

Critics on the right fumed that their dear leader never should have been cut off at all and that it was yet another example of unfair social media censorship. Critics on the left fretted that Trump’s eventual return would exacerbate the vitriol and disinformation that plagues Facebook, the world’s leading amplifier of big lies about politics, public health, you name it .

No one seemed to be satisfied when Facebook’s Oversight Board, a panel of scholars and civic leaders paid by the company, ruled this month that the social network was right to eject former president Donald Trump but that the suspension shouldn’t necessarily last indefinitely.

Advertisement

Setting aside the question of whether it’s fair or wise to banish Trump, both of these points of view have something important in common: the perception that Facebook shapes public discourse to an extreme extent. And it’s true that the company, which has billions of people in its thrall worldwide, is simply too powerful and unaccountable.

Facebook hopes to obscure this reality with its oversight board, which mimics the Supreme Court in its style but won’t really promote a deeper level of accountability that could come only from public regulation. The job of the oversight board is to advise Facebook about what content should be allowed and what should not. It takes as a given that Facebook and its exploitive business model will persist.

Fortunately, the rest of us don’t have to take that as a given. We — and the leaders we have elected in a democracy that Facebook has damaged but not yet destroyed — still can rethink the ground rules for it and other social media companies, including Google and Twitter. We don’t have to accept the ways these companies are warping our economy and our society as if they are inevitable forces of nature.

Advertisement

But that requires looking beyond the simplistic approaches of social media critics on both the left and right.

Conservatives like to say that services like Facebook are biased against them and instead should be “neutral platforms.” To that end, three Republican senators have introduced a bill that would require social media companies to enforce their content moderation policies uniformly on posts across the political spectrum. Florida’s Republican governor just signed a bill preventing Internet services (although ones run by Disney are exempted) from suspending the accounts of political candidates before elections.

While conservatives want much less moderation of social media, liberals tend to argue that Facebook should do much more to filter out hate speech and disinformation. And people in both parties have suggested changing or repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives Internet companies broad immunity from being sued for defamatory posts by users.

These content-based arguments often tread on shaky legal ground. There is no First Amendment right to say whatever you want on Facebook. While conservatives commonly claim that Facebook has to be neutral in order to be protected from defamation lawsuits under Section 230, that is not true. As a private entity, Facebook is under no obligation to allow content it deems objectionable, even if its decision is politically motivated. That’s why Florida’s performative new social media law is sure to be found unconstitutional. As for the liberal argument, we should be wary of the government narrowly defining acceptable speech — whether it’s the books Amazon can sell, the apps that Apple and Google can offer, or what counts as fact-checked material on Facebook.

Advertisement

To be sure, there are plenty of valid objections to the content Facebook promotes and plenty of ways to pursue reform without running afoul of the First Amendment. Since the company’s own policies prohibit posts that, say, spread inaccurate information about voting, it’s fair to urge Facebook to set and uphold even more standards when it comes to posts related to politics. Cable TV networks, for instance, have a voluntary practice of rejecting campaign ads with obvious lies.

That said, trying to fix Facebook primarily at the level of its content wouldn’t solve the problem at its root.

After all, it would be impossible to stamp out viral hoaxes, organizing by hate groups, political lies, and other bad content online, given that anyone can pretty much post anything. The Internet was full of hateful conspiracy theories and other junk long before Facebook came along. What must be addressed is the way Facebook’s very design encourages and boosts material that would otherwise fester in more obscure corners of the Internet. This is not like mass broadcast media. Facebook’s massive data-gathering operations enable its algorithms to feed you material that is especially likely to push your buttons and keep you enraged or otherwise engaged.

Advertisement

The answer, then, is to prevent Facebook — and other enormous distributors of content, including Amazon and YouTube — from having the reach and the heft to warp the information ecosystem so badly.

Pulling that off will require tougher enforcement of antitrust and consumer-protection laws.

One attack on this front has begun. Last December, the Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general sued Facebook in hopes of breaking the company up. The suit seeks to force Facebook to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp and prevent future acquisitions of competitors in hopes of restoring more competition to the market for social networking and online advertising.

In its response, Facebook pointed out what it describes as a glaring weakness in the government’s case. The company says it does not have a monopolist’s power to unilaterally increase prices, because the services it provides are free for consumers to use and online advertising remains a competitive market.

That defense fits with the way that antitrust law has been applied since the 1970s and 1980s. To determine whether corporate behavior is competitive or anticompetitive, courts have generally examined only the effect on consumer prices and haven’t been too concerned with the “health of the market as a whole,” as antitrust scholar Lina Khan wrote in an influential paper in 2017.

But as Khan also pointed out, it doesn’t have to be that way. Antitrust law previously was concerned with bigger questions — not only whether monopolists would raise prices but whether markets were “dominated by a very small number of large companies,” she wrote. Massive corporate scale, regardless of its effect on consumer prices in the short term, was itself dangerous, because such companies had outsize power not only to eventually raise prices but also to “degrade service and quality while maintaining profits,” Khan wrote.

Advertisement

Khan’s article, which suggested ways of updating antitrust law, was focused on Amazon, a company with an anticompetitive streak that nonetheless tends to relentlessly lower prices for consumers. But now that President Biden has appointed Khan to be one of five commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust and consumer-protection laws, it’s clear that her philosophy has a good chance of being applied in several digital markets where power is concentrated in a few enormous companies.

Putting behavioral targeting and other practices of tech companies under greater scrutiny wouldn’t eliminate the ills of social media, but it could mitigate them. Shrinking the scale of these companies could reduce their opportunities to hoover up data that fuels manipulative algorithms, and it could reduce the number of consumers any single company can target. And it could work in tandem with amped-up public pressure on companies that help hate and misinformation go viral. Indeed, public pressure has forced Facebook to take some positive steps over the years, such as hiring and promoting the work of fact-checkers.

Congress and the FTC shouldn’t be afraid to push for greater regulation of Big Tech’s winner-take-nearly-all business models, regardless of what happens with the case filed against Facebook in December.

As Khan wrote in 2017, if we don’t think more carefully about how “dominant firms acquire and exercise power in the Internet economy . . . we risk permitting the growth of powers that we oppose but fail to recognize.” It’s high time to recognize that fixing what ails Facebook and social media on the whole will mean more than regulating content.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.