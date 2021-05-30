Raging America

Among certain segments of white America, the resistance is growing more desperate
Rage is indeed justified per Jeneé Osterheldt’s analysis of American history (“I, too, rage America,” Page A1, May 23). Such an analysis, as with The New York Times 1619 Project, may be a target for critique by prominent voices in white America. As our nation approaches the tipping point of being a country in which people of color are in the majority, the resistance is growing even more desperate and irrational among certain segments of the white population.
Voter suppression tactics and other authoritarian tendencies are now pervasive among the GOP and its supporters. These trends and actions reinforce data that reveal that about one-quarter of Americans are OK with authoritarian rule if white domination and supremacy can be preserved. Thus, it is imperative that those Americans who support democratic values come to the fore and enable our nation to understand and address this rage in a meaningful and effective manner.
Philip S. Hart
Los Angeles
Is it protest when it takes place in front of a burning building?
The Globe owes an explanation for why it printed a color photo at the top of Sunday’s paper with the caption that read, “In May 2020, protesters raised their fists outside a burning fast-food restaurant in Minneapolis.”
My office in Boston is on a street where a vehicle was burned and a number of businesses were vandalized, including nail salons run by Vietnamese Americans. What did that have to do with the death of George Floyd? Minority-owned businesses were also burned and destroyed in Minneapolis and elsewhere.
Is the Globe glorifying and legitimizing arson as acceptable in response to a crime? And what is the paper’s definition of a “protester”? I think we readers have a right to know.
Bill Hahn
Stoughton