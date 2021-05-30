Avalanche blaze past Knights, 7-1, in penalty-filled Game 1

Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one.

What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 74 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas’s Ryan Reaves .

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights, 7-1, on Sunday night in Denver in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Cale Makar had a goal and three assists in Colorado's win. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Robin Lehner was a surprise starter in net and stopped 30 shots in his first appearance of the playoffs. He stepped in for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net for all seven games as the Golden Knights eliminated Minnesota on Friday.

Lightning’s Goodrow delivers

Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away almost everything, while Barclay Goodrow came through with an opportunistic go-ahead goal midway through the third period in Raleigh, N.C.

And just like that, the Tampa Bay Lightning responded to another road environment with the confidence forged amid last year’s Stanley Cup championship run.

Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic at 12:39 of the third period and Vasilevskiy had 37 saves, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-1, on Sunday night to open their second-round playoff series.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves in Sunday's win. Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, who weathered a high-energy start from Carolina and continued the Hurricanes’ postseason frustrations on the power play.

Vasilevskiy was the key in both. He had 15 saves in that first period with the Hurricanes buzzing out of the gate backed by a rowdy home crowd of more than 16,000. Carolina also went 1 for 5 on the power play.

“He can just track the puck so well,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Never gives up on a puck and just stays to his strengths out there … We know he’s a big backbone back there.”

The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in their six-game first-round series, then handed Carolina its first postseason home loss after its six-game series against Nashville.

Winner take all

Nick Foligno still believes.

The same goes for Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Believing, however, is one thing. Doing is something different entirely.

Host Toronto is left with zero room for error ahead of Monday’s Game 7 in its first-round playoff series with Montreal after failing to match the Canadiens’ intensity and desire twice in 48 hours.

The Leafs had two opportunities to change their own narrative and eliminate a wounded opponent. But a tortured fanbase instead watched as the Canadiens were allowed off the mat thanks to a lack of killer instinct that’s been a worrying hallmark for this talented group.

Up 3-1 in the series with an opportunity to clinch, the Leafs were stuck in neutral early in Game 5 at home. They fell behind 3-0 before rallying to tie and eventually losing in overtime.

Travel plan in progress

The NHL and Canadian health authorities are reportedly working on a travel exemption that would let the winner of the all-Canadian North Division and an American opponent cross the border during the final two rounds of the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup Final.

The winner of Monday night’s Game 7 between Montreal and Toronto will play the Jets in the North Division final. The winner of that series will face one of three American division winners in the league semifinals. The two semifinal winners will square off for the Stanley Cup.

The exemption would let teams enter Canada for games without having to isolate for 14 days, as is currently required for non-essential travelers because of the pandemic, The Canadian Press reported Sunday, citing two people with the federal government who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.