Ben Malgeri, Max Viera power NU baseball to CAA title, NCAA berth

Williams freshman Erica Ekstrand defeated Christina Watson of Emory in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to become the first Eph women’s tennis player to win the NCAA Div. 3 singles title in Chattanooga, Tenn. In winning the singles title, Ekstrand, of Santa Monica, Calif., not only beat Watson, Emory’s No. 2 singles player, but also Emory’s No. 1 player, Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico , in straight sets in the semifinals. Emory won the 2021 team title.

Sophomore Ben Malgeri and freshman Max Viera delivered a pair of clutch solo homers to help the Northeastern baseball team win the CAA championship game and an automatic NCAA tournament berth in an 11-10 slugfest in extra innings against North Carolina-Wilmington on Sunday. The top-seeded Huskies trailed, 10-9, in the bottom of the ninth when Malgeri, of Stratham, N.H., who was named most outstanding player of the CAA tournament, drove one deep to left to keep his team alive and send it into extra innings. Viera, or Greenwood Lake, N.Y., then walked it off in the bottom of the 10th to complete a wild winner-take-all contest for the NCAA bid. The Huskies (36-1) will find out their regional destination and opponent during the NCAA selection show at noon on Monday. Malgeri and Viera were joined on the all-tournament team by NU teammates Jared Dupere , a redshirt sophomore infielder from Amesbury, and redshirt junior infielder Ian Fair and redshirt freshman righthanded pitcher Cam Schlittler , both of Walpole.

Soccer

US men fall to Switzerland

USA's Reggie Cannon, left, and Switzerland's Steven Zuber fight for the ball during Sunday's friendly. Georgios Kefalas/Associated Press

The US men’s soccer team headed on the 5,200-mile trip to its CONCACAF Nations League semifinal coming off its first loss since November 2019. Steven Zuber scored after failed clearances by Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream in the 63rd minute, and Switzerland beat the US, 2-1, in an exhibition at St. Gallen to stop the Americans’ nine-game unbeaten streak. “We need to have more time together,” midfielder Weston McKennie said. “It’s a matter of just like your own chemistry with some of the players.” Sebastian Lletget put the 20th-ranked US squad ahead in the fifth minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez tied the score for the No. 13 Swiss in the 10th minute. The US will now travel to Denver on Monday for its first competitive in 19 months. After the semifinal against Honduras on Thursday, the US plays Mexico or Costa Rica at Denver on Sunday in the championship or third-place game. A friendly against Costa Rica follows at Sandy, Utah, on June 9. Top American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed the match after spending Saturday in Portugal with Manchester City for the Champions League final. Chelsea defeated Manchester City, 1-0, with Christian Pulisic. Steffen and Pulisic will report to the US team in Denver.

Miscellany

Canada tops Italy in world hockey

Canada's Andrew Mangiapane, left, on the ice, celebrates a goal with his teammates during Sunday's win. GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists and Canada beat winless Italy, 7-1, in the world hockey championship in Latvia to move into a fourth-place tie in Group B. The Canadians have won three straight after dropping their first three. They will finish the preliminary round Tuesday against Finland, with the top four in each group advancing to the quarterfinals. Andre Henrique added a goal and two assists, Maxime Comtois, Troy Stecher, Brandon Pirri and Cole Perfetti also scored and Connor Brown had four assists. Adin Hill made 13 saves, allowing only Angelo Miceli’s goal . . .Finland scored a 3-2 win over Latvia to lead Group B with 15 points, three more than the US, which returns to play Monday against Germany. Kazakhstan is third with 10, and Canada, Germany and Latvia each have nine . . . Dearica Hamby led five Las Vegas players scoring in double figures with 22 points, Liz Cambage added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Aces beat the Indiana Fever, 101-78, in Las Vegas. Riquna Williams finished with 16 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-pointers. A’ja Wilson scored 15 and Jackie Young added 12 points and three steals for Las Vegas (5-2) . . .Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll. Hughes, 66, said he will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, but he is handing over the duties of leading the Storm to assistant Noelle Quinn. ... The Worcester Red Sox (15-9) won their third series in a row with a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-11) on Sunday. Franchy Cordero hammered a solo homer in the win.