Bruins-Islanders playoff schedule
(Bruins lead series, 1-0)
Game 1: Saturday, May 29, at TD Garden.............................Bruins 5, Islanders 2
Game 2: Monday, May 31, Islanders at Bruins, TD Garden, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 3: Thursday, June 3, Bruins at Islanders, Nassau Coliseum, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 4: Saturday, June 5, Bruins at Islanders, Nassau Coliseum, 7:15 p.m., NBC
* Game 5: Monday, June 7 Islanders at Bruins, TD Garden, TBD
* Game 6: Wednesday, June 9, Bruins at Islanders, Nassau Coliseum, TBD
* Game 7: Friday, June 11, Islanders at Bruins, TD Garden, TBD
* — If necessary