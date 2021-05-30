EMass boys’ volleyball: Andover’s Jyles Amirault headlines Players of the Week

Jyles Amirault, Andover —– The senior captain totaled 56 kills, 26 service points and 5 aces for the Warriors (5-2) in 3-1 and 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Methuen.
Felipe Guerra, Milford — With a combined 36 kills across three 3-0 wins against King Philip, Millis and Medfield this week, the senior helped the Hawks improve to 11-1.
Buh Reh, Lowell — The senior setter racked up 27 assists against North Andover and 28 assists against Central Catholic to power the Red Raiders (6-1) to two Merrimack Valley Conference wins.
Zach Seymour, Essex Tech —– The senior contributed nine kills and 10 digs for the Hawks (4-2) on Tuesday, and then added 10 kills and 5 digs on Friday, in 3-1, 3-0 wins over Innovation Academy.
Josh Timmins, Chelmsford — Timmins tallied 40 assists, 8 digs and 5 aces in a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win against Haverhill on Monday; he added 28 assists in a 3-1 win Thursday vs. Methuen.
ETHAN FULLER