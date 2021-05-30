EMass boys’ volleyball: Andover’s Jyles Amirault headlines Players of the Week

Jyles Amirault, Andover —– The senior captain totaled 56 kills, 26 service points and 5 aces for the Warriors (5-2) in 3-1 and 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference wins over Methuen.

Felipe Guerra, Milford — With a combined 36 kills across three 3-0 wins against King Philip, Millis and Medfield this week, the senior helped the Hawks improve to 11-1.

Buh Reh, Lowell — The senior setter racked up 27 assists against North Andover and 28 assists against Central Catholic to power the Red Raiders (6-1) to two Merrimack Valley Conference wins.