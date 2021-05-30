Further shorthanded, Celtics steamrolled at home by star-studded Nets in Game 4

He missed most of his shots, did not do much as a distributor, and just appeared generally listless as Boston stormed to a Game 3 win. And that was in front of just under 5,000 fans. The vitriol figured to be turned up a notch Sunday, with the Garden open at nearly full capacity for the first time since March 2020, and with the Celtics in position to make this a series again.

On Friday night, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was booed and jeered and showered with expletive-laced chants in his first game in front of fans at TD Garden since his awkward departure two years ago. There’s no way to tell whether the sour attention got to him, but it certainly seemed like it did.

Advertisement

But this time, Irving was a silencer. He erupted for 39 points and 11 rebounds as the Nets dominated a 141-126 win against the undermanned Celtics and took a 3-1 series lead.

After the final buzzer, Irving walked toward midcourt to greet his teammates and used one foot to not-so-subtly stomp on the face of the leprechaun in the Celtics logo.

Moments later, a fan in a Kevin Garnett jersey threw a water bottle at Irving, nearly hitting him in the head. A TD Garden spokesperson said that the fan was arrested and could face a lifetime ban from the arena, an ugly end to an ugly night for the Celtics.

Kevin Durant had 42 points for the Nets, who shot 57.8 percent from the field, 59.3 percent from the 3-point line and 96.7 percent from the foul line on the way to a franchise playoff scoring record.

Jayson Tatum scored 40 points to lead the Celtics, who were without point guard Kemba Walker (knee) and center Robert Williams (ankle), in addition to All-Star Jaylen Brown, who is out for the year after undergoing wrist surgery. But when the Nets offense is humming like it was in this game, it does not really matter who is on the floor to stop them.

Advertisement

“You can’t feel discouraged,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “We fought to the end. It’s a great team with three great players that make tough shots. You tip your hat and continue to play. You just make every shot they continue to make as hard as you can. They make it, you tip your hat to them.”

Marcus Smart was whistled for a foul on this first-quarter block of Kyrie Irving. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Now, Boston’s frustrating and puzzling season is just one loss from a merciful end. It’s unclear whether Walker or Williams will be available for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Even if they are, the Celtics’ challenge will be substantial.

“We got another chance Tuesday,” Tatum said. “Can’t change the outcome of tonight, just got to get ready for the next one.”

Observations from the game:

--Irving seized control in the first half, and it probably helped that in the opening minutes he was fouled on a 3-pointer and converted an easy layup, allowing him to get some easy points before struggles could become a concern. He finished the first half with 23 points, 6 rebounds and an assist, and was in complete command.

“He had a great burst tonight,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “You could see it. He had a great pop to his game, a great pop to his step. I thought that we did a poor job at times of being up in his airspace, but that’s easier said than done. You worry about the drive, you worry about fouling. But he was great and he’s had a couple of good games here out of the first four.”

Advertisement

The Celtics have made a habit of crafting big comebacks this season, but Irving mostly smothered that notion when he started the fourth quarter by drilling a pair of deep 3-pointers from the top of the key.

“I mean, that’s Kyrie Irving,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “He didn’t have a great game last time out. My money is on him any time after a performance like he had where he couldn’t quite get into the game in Game 3. So, I had a good feeling about him tonight and he was outstanding. I just loved his will to take some of this adversity and have a good game. He was terrific.”

--Tatum scored nine points in the first 2:55 of the game and looked ready to follow up his 50-point performance in Game 3 with another historic effort. But Brooklyn began to swarm him more aggressively after that, sending two and sometimes three defenders in his direction and forcing someone else to do damage.

Jayson Tatum had 40 points in Sunday's loss. Maddie Malhotra/Getty

After his scorching start, Tatum went just 1 for 8 and had five points over the rest of the first half. He regained his rhythm after the break, although it was partly because Brooklyn eased up on defense a bit due to its massive lead. Nevertheless, in the second half Tatum made 7 of 12 shots and scored 26 points.

Advertisement

“Just trying to get better, each and every game, each and every season,” Tatum said. “The most important thing each and every night is trying to win. On a nightly basis, just try to do all I can to help my team get a win. Obviously when we have certain guys out, it calls for myself, Smart and everybody else to step up and just be a little bit more aggressive when we have nights like these when a couple guys are out.

--Neither team shot the ball especially well in the opening quarter, but 67 total points were scored in part because the teams combined to go 25 for 26 from the foul line.

--There were a few moments in the first half when Boston’s lineups made their massive challenge on this night quite clear. Midway through the first quarter, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams were already on the floor together. At the start of the second quarter, Nesmith and Williams were joined by Jabari Parker and Semi Ojeleye. These units simply won’t be enough against this high-powered Nets squad.

--Much like in Game 1, Harden’s quiet first quarter was followed by a monstrous second. With Brooklyn trailing, 34-33, he guided the Nets’ second unit on a 21-9 run, mostly by gashing Boston’s defense with drives and quick cuts to the basket. The Celtics were really missing Robert Williams’s rim protection. Brooklyn made its first 10 shots of the second quarter, and the game started to get away from the Celtics with Smart and Tristan Thompson both on the bench with two fouls.

Advertisement

--One third-quarter play that mostly summed up Boston’s night: The Celtics trailed by 16 when they raced upcourt on a 4-on-1 break, with Durant serving as the Nets’ lone defender. He contested Romeo Langford’s layup attempt, which missed. Smart grabbed the rebound and Boston still had numbers in its favor, but Durant gobbled up Smart’s pass. Seconds later, Griffin converted an easy layup for Brooklyn, which took a 112-91 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.