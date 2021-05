The Red Sox saw their series finale against the Marlins postponed on Sunday, with the rain scrapping Boston’s chance for a weekend sweep. The game will be made up on Monday, June 7, with Miami returning to Fenway Park in eight days’ time.

Eduardo Rodriguez, expected to take the mound Sunday, will instead likely open the Sox’ trip to Houston on Monday. Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta, and Martín Pérez are the probable starters for the rest of a four-game set with the Astros.