Islanders coach Barry Trotz not ready to make his goalie choice between veteran Semyon Varlamov and Round 1 hero Ilya Sorokin

It’s not really where Trotz, his goalies, his 18 skaters or the legion of Isles fans want to be at this hour. It’s not where any playoff team cares to be at anytime.

“I don’t know where I’m going as of yet,” said Trotz, a man who has made these kinds of decisions across 30-plus years of coaching, including 1,880 NHL games. “I’ve got a couple of more hours to mull over it, and I’ll let which goalie know who’s playing.”

It’s Game 2/Round 2 of the Bruins-Islanders playoff tussle Monday night on Causeway St., and Isles coach Barry Trotz said mid-afternoon on Sunday that he needed a little more time to decide who’ll be in his net for the 7:40 p.m. faceoff.

Advertisement

The Islanders weren’t very good, to the point of being overwhelmed, in Game 1, and goalie Ilya Sorokin was high on the checklist of disappointment, though Trotz said after Sunday’s workout that he “couldn’t blame anything on him.”

Sorokin, hotter than a blacksmith’s iron in Round 1 against the Penguins, yielded a couple of fat, costly rebounds in the 5-2 loss Saturday night. Two or three times, under pressure, he looked lost, maybe a touch panicky, when unable to find pucks that had dropped at his feet, primo scoring opportunities that easily could have been popped over the line by more alert Boston sticks.

It’s a decent bet (see your preferred “enhanced fan engagement” broker to place all wagers) that Trotz already knew Saturday night, before leaving TD Garden, that it’s time to hand the job to veteran stopper Semyon Varlamov. “Varly,” by the way, is a top candidate to be named this season’s Vezina winner as the league’s best tender.

Varlamov came up uncharacteristically beatable (0-2) vs. the Pens in Round 1, and lost his No. 1 gig to the 25-year-old Sorokin. But this is now a setting for a more experienced hand, the Isles down a game in an opponent’s building, momentum palpably Black and Gold.

Advertisement

Dropping Game 2 might not be a kiss of death for the Isles, but it would be enough for them to depart the Garden Monday night via team ambulance, red lights flashing, rather than bus.

Will the Bruins see Semyon Varlamov in Game 2? Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Varlamov has the cred: 577 career games, including 48 in the playoffs in five separate postseasons, and he pinned up a .943 save percentage this season against the Bruins. Not to drill down too deeply in the decimal points, but that’s a smidge better than the sterling .937 save percent that Tuukka Rask has posted thus far through six postseason games (5-1) in the NHL’s bubble-free playoffs.

Goalie coach Bob Essensa was charged with delivering the book on Sorokin to the Bruins prior to the start of the series. The book read he was prone to rebounds. Game 1 proved it a potential best seller in the Bruins Pro Shop.

“We talked about Sorokin,” coach Bruce Cassidy said late Sunday morning during his zoom presser. “He’s a good goaltender, but there will be some rebounds with him. So don’t quit on any pucks and make sure you are in a position to get to those.”

By Trotz’s eye, it wasn’t a rebound or any specific Sorokin shortfall that sealed his club’s fate in Game 1. He felt Charlie McAvoy’s third-period goal for the 3-2 lead, the consequence of poor puck management and turnover, was what tilted the ice, the strike coming off a short David Krejci feed only 18 seconds after the Bruins snuffed out an Isles power play.

Advertisement

Nearly 10 minutes later, at 15:50, David Pastrnak knocked in his third of the night to make it 4-2, an unassisted strike off a puck he filched in the neutral zone. Taylor Hall helped pave the way, barreling down the slot and pushing back defenders Adam Pelech and Noah Dobson for Pastrnak to go mad hatter.

“Obviously,” noted Trotz, “the fourth goal was the nail in the coffin.”

Trotz on Sunday, though, was looking at bigger acreage than what was happening in and around the Isles’ 24-square foot net. He flatly said the Isles “won’t be able to win” unless they get all four lines clicking.

Mathew Barzal had just one shot in more than 16 minutes of ice time Saturday. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Along with choosing between Sorokin or Varlamov, Trotz said he is considering whether to alter some line combinations, no doubt aimed principally at sparking some giddyup out of star forward Mathew Barzal, whose lack of pluck resulted in but one shot attempt over his 16:24 in ice time.

Fast and clever, when Barzal is on his game he gets defenders back on their heels, creates spacing gaps and abundant scoring chances for himself and linemates. That’s the good Barzal. The bad Barzal, here Saturday night, was barely a blip on the sheet.

“If you get on the ice, it doesn’t matter who you play with,” noted Trotz, asked by the NY Post’s Larry Brooks about his options for Barzal. “You’ve got to raise your game — and we’ve got some guys who’ve got to raise their game if we’re going to have success against the Boston Bruins.”

Advertisement

Trotz sees what everyone sees. The Bruins, first to five postseason wins, are in stride, a team in full, with Rask laser-locked on shots, the No. 1 line cranking like the old Iron Horse in North Station at happy hour, and secondary scoring at the ready.

“Right now, they’re feeling good, they’re clicking,’ said an admiring Trotz. “They got through Washington, they got the mojo. They’re feeling it. They’re healthy. They’re getting good goaltending. The power play’s hitting at a real high rate (6 for 15, 40 percent over the last four games) … they’re feeling it right now.”

To mute it, added Trotz, the Isles must stay out of the penalty box and defuse the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak line (11-8—19 through six games).

“If we can do that,” he said, “we have to do it with four lines going and everybody contributing.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.