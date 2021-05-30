Kemba Walker, Robert Williams ruled out of Game 4 for Celtics

Coach Brad Stevens said Walker’s bone bruise occurred at some point during the Game 2 loss in Brooklyn last Tuesday. He was sore for several days, but the lengthy break before Friday’s Game 3 was enough for him to play. Walker was just 3 for 14 from the field and 0 for 7 from the 3-point line in Boston’s win.

Walker is dealing with a bone bruise on his left knee, and Williams has been battling an ankle sprain as well as a lingering turf toe.

The Celtics’ chances of pulling off a second consecutive upset against the Nets took a substantial hit on Sunday night when the Celtics announced both point guard Kemba Walker and center Robert Williams will miss Game 4 of this opening-round series because of injuries.

Stevens said the knee soreness increased after that and had not improved enough by Sunday night.

“He’s sore,” Stevens said. “Like, he’s dying to play . . . He’s not a guy that likes to miss, especially with the anticipation of getting back in this series. You had a huge win on Friday, a great opportunity tonight in front of your home crowd.”

Walker’s left knee has caused issues throughout his two seasons in Boston. His playing time was limited last year, and this season he missed the first 11 games to focus on a knee strengthening program. He did not play in games on back-to-back nights during the regular season.

Williams, meanwhile, missed five of Boston’s last six regular-season games due to a lingering turf toe injury. He returned in Game 1 of this series and registered 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 blocked shots in just 22 minutes, 40 seconds. But the toe pain never fully went away.

Then, Williams tweaked his ankle after playing just six minutes in Game 3 and did not return.

“He is really sore, and the turf toe on top of that,” Stevens said. “He tried to give it a go the other night. He just didn’t look like he was moving at all. And he spent the better part of these off days in a boot. He has not felt any better [Saturday] or [Sunday] morning. I thought he was more unlikely than Kemba. He’s in a lot of discomfort.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.