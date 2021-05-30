fb-pixel Skip to main content
College Baseball

Northeastern baseball beats UNC Wilmington to force winner-take-all for CAA title

By Globe staff reportsUpdated May 30, 2021, 10:45 a.m.
Jared Dupere, pictured here in March 2020, and the Northeastern baseball team are one win away from a CAA title and an automatic NCAA bid.
Jared Dupere, pictured here in March 2020, and the Northeastern baseball team are one win away from a CAA title and an automatic NCAA bid.Stew Milne/Associated Press

Northeastern scored three times in the 10th inning to get past host UNCW, 7-5, to force a winner-take-all rematch for the CAA baseball championship in Wilmington, N.C. The Huskies (35-10) and Seahawks (32-21) will meet for the third time in three days at 1 p.m. Sunday with the victor earning the CAA title and an automatic NCAA bid. Earlier, Jared Dupere hit his 20th homer of the season and freshman righthander Sebastian Keane (6-1) scattered four hits over seven innings as NU beat Charleston, 5-1, in an elimination game.

Boston Globe video