Northeastern baseball wins wild CAA title game to advance to NCAA tournament

With the Huskies trailing, 10-9, in the bottom of the ninth, sophomore Ben Malgeri drove one deep to left to keep his team alive, before Max Viera walked it off in the 10th to give Northeastern an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Having beaten the Seahawks in extras on Saturday to force the winner-take-all title game, the Huskies jumped out to an early lead Sunday when sophomore Jared Dupere launched a two-run homer to right center. The Seahawks tied things up, 2-2, in the top of the third, before freshman Max Vieira restored the lead with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the inning.

Northeastern then pieced together a two-out rally — sophomore Danny Crossen brought in a run with a single through the hole between short and third, and junior Ian Fair drove one into the gap in right center to bring home two more.

A three-run fourth brought UNCW within a run, before the hosts tied the game again in the fifth. Malgeri pushed the visitors ahead again with a solo shot in the fifth, but Brooks Baldwin’s second homer of the game - his first was a two-run bomb in the fourth - tied the game for the third time.

Northeastern used eight different pitchers on Sunday, trying to grind out innings in their fifth game in less than 48 hours.

After the Huskies loaded the bases in the sixth, Crossen walked on four pitches to plate another run, before Malgeri hustled down the line to beat out a double play and bring home another and make it 9-7.

It took until the top of eighth for the Seahawks to take their first lead of the game, a two-out grounder from Noah Bridges just finding its way through the infield to bring home a pair and give UNCW a 10-9 lead.

Malgeri continued his incredible tournament - he homered twice on Saturday night, and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player - with his second homer of the game, tying it up in the bottom of the ninth. Senior Brian Rodriguez pitched his second scoreless inning in the 10th, and Viera sent everyone home with a solo homer to center field.

Northeastern will find out where it’s headed for the regional round during the NCAA selection show on Monday.