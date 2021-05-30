Tigers take advantage of errors, gain rare sweep of Yankees

Gary Sánchez made a baserunning blunder as the Yankees tried to rally in the eighth, jogging to second and getting thrown out.

New York was outscored, 15-5, with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead.

Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat New York 6-2 on Sunday for their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years.

Michael King allowed four runs — two earned — three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings in an erratic audition to replace injured Corey Kluber in the rotation.

New York loaded the bases with two out in the ninth, but Michael Fulmer struck out Aaron Judge, the 12th strikeout by Tigers pitching.

Detroit had not swept a three-game home series from the Yankees since May 12-14, 2000, its first season at Comerica Park.

New York has lost five of six following a six-game winning streak. The Yankees headed home for a seven-game homestand against the two teams ahead of them in the AL East, first-place Tampa Bay and second-place Boston.

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Triple-A first baseman Chris Gittens was “on our radar.”

Skubal (2-7) allowed three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in his third big league win. Skubal became the first Tigers rookie to strike out at least eight batters in three straight starts.

Phillies Roman Quinn likely done for year with Achilles injury

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“From the examination, there wasn’t anything that told us that he would be back,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said after the Phillies lost, 6-2, to Tampa Bay.

Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up, and hopped home on his right leg. He had to be carried off the field.

The oft-injured Quinn ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. He has a .173 batting average with two RBIs and four stolen bases in 28 games this season.

Braves-Mets game postponed

The game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets scheduled for Sunday night was postponed because of rain.

The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 26 beginning at 5:10 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

It was the second washout of the series and third in five days for the NL East-leading Mets, in a season filled with interruptions from the very beginning.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the Mets against Max Fried (2-2, 4.63) in a nationally televised game on ESPN. But with rain falling throughout an unseasonably chilly afternoon in Queens and a forecast of showers deep into the night, the game was called a little more than 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The teams were also rained out Friday night. That game will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader on June 21 starting at 5:10 p.m., also with seven-inning games.

New York won, 13-2, on Saturday night, the only game of the scheduled three-game series that was played.