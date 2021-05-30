Top Red Sox prospects Jarren Duran, Tristan Casas named to United States Olympic qualifying team

Top Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran were officially named to the USA Baseball Olympic qualifying roster Sunday.
The 26-man roster has 14 pitchers and 12 position players.
The United States will start the Baseball Americas Qualifier on Monday against Nicaragua at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The US will play the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Following group play, the top two finishers from each group will play two games in the Super Round, and the team with the best record (including group play) will be the winner and join Israel, Japan, Korea, and Mexico in the Olympics.
Advertisement
The second- and third-place teams will have a final shot at qualifying for the Olympics at a last-chance tournament in Mexico in late June.
Duran started the season in Triple A Worcester. In 82 plate appearances, the outfielder is hitting .278/.366/.625 with seven homers. Duran, who is likely to make his MLB debut this season, said he’s elated to be a part of the USA squad.
“Having USA across my chest, I don’t know if anything ever compares to that,” Duran said in a text message Sunday afternoon. “I feel honored to represent this great country, and having the Red Sox back me up on that means a lot. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity and I will forever be grateful to the Red Sox for letting me have this opportunity.”
Casas, a first baseman, began the season in Double A Portland. In 75 plate appearances, the first baseman is hitting .328/.400/.552 with four homers.
Duran and Casas have been with Team USA teammates at a training camp
Darren Fenster, the Red Sox minor league outfield and baserunning coach, will serve as Team USA’s third base coach. Former MLB manager Mike Scioscia is the manager.
Advertisement
Several players named to the roster are major league veterans who are not on an MLB roster, including Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, and pitchers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson.
|Name
|Pos.
|2021 Organization
|Minor League Team
|Nick Allen
|INF
|Oakland Athletics
|Midland (AA)
|Eddy Alvarez
|INF
|Miami Marlins
|Jacksonville (AAA)
|Homer Bailey
|RHP
|Anthony Carter
|RHP
|Saraperos de Saltillo
|Triston Casas
|INF
|Boston Red Sox
|Portland (AA)
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.