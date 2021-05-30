Top Red Sox prospects Jarren Duran, Tristan Casas named to United States Olympic qualifying team

The United States will start the Baseball Americas Qualifier on Monday against Nicaragua at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The US will play the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Top Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran were officially named to the USA Baseball Olympic qualifying roster Sunday.

Following group play, the top two finishers from each group will play two games in the Super Round, and the team with the best record (including group play) will be the winner and join Israel, Japan, Korea, and Mexico in the Olympics.

The second- and third-place teams will have a final shot at qualifying for the Olympics at a last-chance tournament in Mexico in late June.

Duran started the season in Triple A Worcester. In 82 plate appearances, the outfielder is hitting .278/.366/.625 with seven homers. Duran, who is likely to make his MLB debut this season, said he’s elated to be a part of the USA squad.

“Having USA across my chest, I don’t know if anything ever compares to that,” Duran said in a text message Sunday afternoon. “I feel honored to represent this great country, and having the Red Sox back me up on that means a lot. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity and I will forever be grateful to the Red Sox for letting me have this opportunity.”

Casas, a first baseman, began the season in Double A Portland. In 75 plate appearances, the first baseman is hitting .328/.400/.552 with four homers.

Duran and Casas have been with Team USA teammates at a training camp

Darren Fenster, the Red Sox minor league outfield and baserunning coach, will serve as Team USA’s third base coach. Former MLB manager Mike Scioscia is the manager.

Several players named to the roster are major league veterans who are not on an MLB roster, including Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, and pitchers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson.













USA Baseball Olympic qualifying roster Games May 31 to June 5 in West Palm Beach & Port St. Lucie, Fla. Name Pos. 2021 Organization Minor League Team Nick Allen INF Oakland Athletics Midland (AA) Eddy Alvarez INF Miami Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) Homer Bailey RHP Anthony Carter RHP Saraperos de Saltillo Triston Casas INF Boston Red Sox Portland (AA) Brandon Dickson RHP Jarren Duran OF Boston Red Sox Worcester (AAA) Tim Federowicz C Los Angeles Dodgers Oklahoma City (AAA) Eric Filia OF Seattle Mariners Tacoma (AAA) Logan Forsythe INF Milwaukee Brewers Nashville (AAA) Todd Frazier INF Anthony Gose LHP Cleveland Indians Columbus (AAA) Edwin Jackson RHP Jon Jay OF Los Angeles Angels Salt Lake Bees (AAA) DJ Johnson RHP Cleveland Indians Columbus (AAA) Matt Kemp OF Mark Kolozsvary C Cincinnati Reds Chattanooga Lookouts (AA) Trevor Lane LHP New York Yankees Scranton Wilkes-Barre (AAA) Matthew Liberatore LHP St. Louis Cardinals Memphis (AAA) Drew Parrish LHP Kansas City Royals Quad Cities (A+) David Robertson RHP Joe Ryan RHP Tampa Bay Rays Durham (AAA) Marc Rzepczynski LHP Jimmie Sherfy RHP San Francisco Giants Sacramento (AAA) Luke Williams INF Philadelphia Phillies Lehigh Valley (AAA) Simeon Woods Richardson RHP Toronto Blue Jays New Hampshire (AA) SOURCE : USA Baseball

