Trae Young gets some support as Knicks pushed to the brink by Atlanta

Young scored 27 points, John Collins added 22 despite a smack to the lip, and the Hawks frustrated Julius Randle and the Knicks once again, pulling away in the second half for a 113-96 victory in Atlanta that gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead in the series.

Proving they are far more than a one-man team, the Hawks unleashed a dazzling array of weapons to take control of their series against the New York Knicks.

Trae Young led the way for the Atlanta Hawks as usual, but he had plenty of help Sunday.

“We have so many guys who are skilled with the basketball,” Collins said. “We have great chemistry with each other. I think the sky’s the limit with this team when we do the right things.”

The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

“Obviously, we’re excited to win a game,” Young said. “But the job’s not done. It’s not done until the series is over. We have to have that same mentality, that same approach, try to go up to New York and finish it there.”

Trae Young scored 27 points in Sunday's win. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com/Associated Press

Atlanta took control in the third quarter, stretching a four-point edge at the half to an 88-71 lead going to the final period. The Hawks led by as many as 26 before clearing their bench in by far the most lopsided game of the series.

After struggling to hit shots in the first half, Atlanta suddenly found its range. The Hawks went 10 of 19 in the third, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc. Young scored nine points, Collins added seven, and Bogdan Bogdanovic closed out the third with a 3-pointer that had another big crowd bouncing in their seats.

Randle had his highest-scoring game of the series with 23 points, but he was just 7 of 19 from the field and was serenaded again by chants of “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” every time he put one up. The roars were deafening after a sequence in the third when Randle missed on a drive and had a put-back rim out before the Knicks knocked the ball out of bounds.

Less than a minute later, Randle gave Collins a shot to the face on another move toward the basket. Nothing was called initially, but Randle was assessed an offensive foul after a video review prompted by a challenge from Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

Collins headed to the locker room to receive four stitches in his upper lip. His bottom lip was also swollen, but he was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, by which point the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Atlanta's John Collins is elbowed in the face as New York's Julius Randle attacks the basket in the second half of Sunday's game. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Chris Paul, Suns pull even with Lakers

Chris Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece, and the Phoenix Suns evened their first-round series with a 100-92 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage in the series after two straight losses.

LeBron James had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who fell too far behind in the third quarter while Davis was being evaluated in the locker room. Before a last-minute surge, Los Angeles struggled in the absence of starters Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who injured his knee in Game 3.

Davis scored six points on 2-for-9 shooting in the first half, then didn’t return after halftime. The superstar big man scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ two victories in the series, but he hyperextended his left knee in Game 3 and appeared to aggravate his accumulated injury woes in the second quarter of Game 4, falling awkwardly and grabbing his leg after a layup attempt defended by Crowder.

Paul, largely a non-factor in Game 3, ignored his injured shoulder and contributed 12 points and all his assists in the second half. Phoenix dominated the third quarter and hung on for the franchise’s first road playoff victory in over 11 years.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Mike Conley no longer the favorite

Memphis Grizzlies fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season, but now they’re trying hard not to boo the guard they loved for so long.

Conley is trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals, which eluded him during a seven-year playoff run in Memphis. Conley is taking on his replacement in Memphis in Ja Morant, who has the Grizzlies back in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Morant is leading the youngest roster in this postseason with 33.7 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard. Conley, who scored 27 in a 121-111 win that gave the Jazz a 2-1 lead, says it feels he’s come full circle in a way he never expected.

“It’s amazing to be playing against a guy like Ja first off, just seeing a guy that is so talented, a young superstar in the league wearing the jersey that I’m so used to wearing, getting the cheers and the crowds that I’m so used to hearing is surreal,” Conley said.

Utah can take a 3-1 lead Monday night in Game 4 on a light night in the NBA, with Philadelphia in Washington trying to finish off their first sweep in 36 years the only other game.