The Islanders couldn’t handle the Bruins’ onslaught in Game 1. Here’s how they’ll adjust in Game 2

For the first two periods of the Islanders’ second-round opener against the Bruins, his eyes told him that his team was getting off about as many shots as the hosts.

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz thought something was off when he looked at the TD Garden scoreboard.

After the first period, the Bruins had ripped a staggering 18 shots. The Islanders had eight. In the second period, the Island only put four pucks on the net. The Bruins fired 12. By the end of the night, the Bruins had peppered Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin with 40 shots on the way to a 5-2 win. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask only had to fend off 22.

“I looked at the shot clock, I didn’t feel like it was that many,” Trotz said. “I think they had a happy finger on the shot clock a little bit.”

Playing in front of a packed crowd for the first time in more than a year, the Islanders expected a Bruins team with plenty of proven firepower to come out with some extra juice. But they weren’t prepared for the way they were bombarded in Game 1.

The Bruins’ top line was prolific. Patrice Bergeron had eight shots. David Pastrnak had seven. Brad Marchand had four.

Pastrnak finished with a hat trick.

The 18-shot difference was the largest for the Bruins since they outshot the St. Louis Blues by the same margin in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019. Islanders defenseman Andy Greene downplayed the disparity.

“We’re not too worried about that,” Greene said. “I know it looks like a big number but I think through the first two periods, I don’t know off the top of my head, but it seemed like scoring chances were pretty close.

“They’re a volume shooting team. They shoot from a lot of bad angles and try to create havoc and traffic in front there. But at the same time, it’s something we can probably do a little bit better, but we’re not too concerned about it.”

Trotz was more worried about the chances his team passed up than the ones they allowed. Their 22 shots were a postseason low. They haven’t taken more than 30 since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The problem is we passed up some looks,” Trotz said. “Sometimes when we can put it in play, drive the net, we’re looking for that next play a little bit too much tonight. And that wasn’t quite there. Therefore, you take yourself out of an opportunity.”

Sorokin, the Islanders’ rookie goalie, has had his hands full in the playoffs. In five starts so far, he’s had to fight off 39.6 shots per game, including a playoff-high 50 in Game 5 against the Penguins. Trotz said the Bruins are clearly taking a page from Pittsburgh’s book.

“They were buzzing, they were crashing the net, they were standing in the crease, all those types of things,” Trotz said. “Boston went to the net on him. Obviously, they watched our last series. They’re trying to make it tough on him and they did.”

After taking the Bruins’ first punch, Islanders winger Anthony Beauvillier didn’t see the Game 1 barrage as a reason to veer from the plan his team brought into the series.

“I think we just got to stick to what we do best and our game plan and what brought us here,” Beauvillier said. “Obviously, they’re a really good team and the further you’re going to go in the playoffs, the harder the games are going to get and the harder it will be to win.

“They obviously have a lot of firepower up front and they’re good players. They want to score goals and it’s going to be our job to defend better and obviously create more offense.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.