Brockton police officer injured in crash after driver with revoked license allegedly ran stoplight

A Brockton police officer was injured Monday night after a 29-year-old man allegedly ran a stoplight and crashed into the officer’s cruiser, according to police.

Widly Bazile, of Brockton, was driving south on Montello Street at around 9 p.m. when he drove through the stoplight, hit the cruiser as it was driving through the intersection of Montello and Lawrence streets, and then crashed into a stone barrier, police spokesman Darren Duarte wrote in an e-mail.

“The force of the impact caused the Brockton Police Officer to hit a traffic light pole before she crashed into a fence belonging to the Eastern Ice Company on Lawrence Street,” Duarte wrote.