In the Dennis White case, the city may be about to fire the wrong cop

It seems all but certain that Janey will fire White after his termination hearing Wednesday morning, which is a hearing in name only, as there will be no witnesses, just White making a statement. The city refused a request by White and his lawyer, Nick Carter, to have that hearing open to the press and public. So much for transparency.

After watching more than 70 minutes of video affidavits provided by suspended police Commissioner Dennis White’s daughter and his former sister-in-law about the violent tendencies of his former wife, it appears that Acting Mayor Kim Janey may be about to fire the wrong cop.

But the affidavits provided by Tiffany White, the oldest daughter of Dennis White and his former wife’s sister, Connie Owens, are explosive and should give someone looking out for the city’s interest some pause. The affidavits provide sworn evidence that will, at the very least, leave the city liable for damages in a lawsuit if White is fired.

Unlike the statements given by unidentified people cited in a report by Tamsin Kaplan, the city-hired investigator whose report Janey is relying on to defend her termination of White, Tiffany White and Connie Owens gave their accounts under oath.

They paint a disturbing portrait of White’s former wife, also a police officer, casting her as someone who was violent toward her former husband, a string of lovers, her daughter, and her brother, who she allegedly stabbed during a fight when they were teenagers.

After their attempts to halt White’s firing were turned down by two judges on the grounds that their courts weren’t the proper forum before White was terminated, White and Carter have made a last-ditch effort to counter the narrative of White being a bully and wife-beater, insisting it is based on unproven allegations contained in Internal Affairs reports made in the middle of a messy divorce in 1999 and first published by The Boston Globe in February. In the wake of those disclosures, then mayor Martin J. Walsh suspended White, leaving a mess for Janey, who has done little to mitigate that mess and may be about to do a whole lot more to make it worse.

In a letter sent Monday to Janey via the city’s attorney, Kay Hodge, Carter argued that White and his daughter were the victims of domestic violence perpetrated by the former wife.

“He is not a fighter and consistently disengaged peacefully from her even when she assaulted him,” Carter wrote. “She, on the other hand, is a violent and abusive person according to the sworn testimony of her daughter and her sister. She physically abused Dennis White, Tiffany when she was a child, many girlfriends and boyfriends and others, including her brother. She repeatedly beat her daughter. She stabbed her brother with a knife when she was an older teenager.”

The former wife, who has not publicly commented on the case since it exploded in February, could not be reached for comment.

Hodge did not respond to a call and e-mail asking for comment, and whether the affidavits from Tiffany White and Connie Owens will be taken into consideration before Janey renders her decision on firing a man she has made clear she intends to fire.

Tiffany White testified that Kaplan, the city’s investigator, made no attempt to interview her, even though she had given WGBH an interview in February saying her mother was the aggressor in fights with her father.

The commissioner’s younger daughter has pushed back against her older sister’s claim in a Facebook post, writing that, “we all know ur dad’s favorite and u got a personal vendetta with ma, but that man ain’t innocent.”

Tiffany White is on the board of trustees at St. Mary’s Center for Women and Children in Dorchester, which, among many services, helps victims of domestic violence. She said she has spoken openly with other victims about her own experience of domestic violence at the hands of her mother.

Tiffany White also took aim at claims made in Kaplan’s report about a 19-year-old woman who alleged that Dennis White hit her while he was evicting her from the family’s home, suggesting they lacked context and were only presented in a light to make her father look sinister. Tiffany White said the woman kicked her father in a knee which he had injured earlier.

Tiffany White also disputed the account in a police report about her father sleeping with his gun under his pillow. While she did not dispute the fact that her father did sleep with his gun under his pillow, she said that her mother forced her to give an account to police that would make her father look bad by threatening to have Tiffany’s son taken away from her by falsely claiming that Tiffany was using drugs.

She said her father losing his job over allegations of domestic violence is wildly unfair.

“He didn’t abuse my mom,” she said. “She abused him.”

She said that in one instance, her mother threw a small portable TV at her father, then a vase or a lamp.

“She threw it at him and it bounced off him,” she said.

The former wife’s sister, Connie Owens, corroborated much of Tiffany White’s account, saying that she never saw Dennis White strike her sister but that her sister regularly provoked him and that she witnessed her sister punch Tiffany in the back with a closed fist because the girl wasn’t washing the dishes fast enough.

Owens said her sister constantly started arguments and physically provoked Dennis White, jabbing a finger in his face and bumping her chest against him.

Asked if he took the provocation, she said, “No. He walked away.”

Carter said he and White are frustrated that they’ve been unable to get a proper hearing, where witnesses would be compelled to testify under oath.

“They are about to fire the wrong cop,” Carter said. “That I am sure of.”





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.